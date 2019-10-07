All the teams attending the MDL Chengdu Major and Summit 11 Minor

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.
The Dota Pro Circuit 2019-2020 season has officially kicked off more than a month after The International 2019.
For the new DPC season, rule changes have affected how the qualifiers will take place. Instead of two separate qualifiers for Major and Minor competitions, the qualifier will run concurrently. The top placing teams will earn an invite for the Major while the middle-of-the-pack squads will enter another phase to earn the right to represent their region in the Minor.
For these teams, not all hope is lost. Wining the Minor is the absolute last chance to head to the Major, all in the hope of earning a bigger prize pool and DPC points to qualify for the biggest event: The International 2020.
Here are all of the teams that have qualified for the MDL Chengdu Major and the Summit 11 Minor so far. This list will be updated accordingly.
Southeast Asia
Major
- Fnatic
- TNC Predator
- Adroit
Minor qualifier
- Cignal Ultra
- Team Jinesbrus
- Geek Fam
- BOOM Esports
China
Major
- Vici Gaming
- Team Aster
- EHOME
Minor qualifier
- Royal Never Give Up
- Invictus Gaming
- Newbee
- CDEC Gaming
Europe
Major
- TBD
- TBD
Minor qualifier
- TBD
- TBD
- Ascomanni
- Ad Finem
CIS
Major
- TBD
- TBD
Minor qualifier
- TBD
- TBD
- Virtus Pro
- jfshfh178
North America
Major
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
Minor qualifier
- TBD
- TBD
- Team Xolotl
- Demon Slayers
South America
Major
- TBD
- TBD
Minor qualifier
- TBD
- TBD
- NoPing Esports
- Furia Esports