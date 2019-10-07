All the teams attending the MDL Chengdu Major and Summit 11 Minor

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The Dota Pro Circuit 2019-2020 season has officially kicked off more than a month after The International 2019.

For the new DPC season, rule changes have affected how the qualifiers will take place. Instead of two separate qualifiers for Major and Minor competitions, the qualifier will run concurrently. The top placing teams will earn an invite for the Major while the middle-of-the-pack squads will enter another phase to earn the right to represent their region in the Minor.

For these teams, not all hope is lost. Wining the Minor is the absolute last chance to head to the Major, all in the hope of earning a bigger prize pool and DPC points to qualify for the biggest event: The International 2020.

Here are all of the teams that have qualified for the MDL Chengdu Major and the Summit 11 Minor so far. This list will be updated accordingly.

Southeast Asia

Major

Report

Fnatic TNC Predator Adroit

Minor qualifier

Cignal Ultra Team Jinesbrus Geek Fam BOOM Esports

China

Major

Vici Gaming Team Aster EHOME

Minor qualifier

Royal Never Give Up Invictus Gaming Newbee CDEC Gaming

Europe

Major

TBD TBD

Minor qualifier

TBD TBD Ascomanni Ad Finem

CIS

Major

TBD TBD

Minor qualifier

TBD TBD Virtus Pro jfshfh178

North America

Major

TBD TBD TBD

Minor qualifier

TBD TBD Team Xolotl Demon Slayers

South America

Major

TBD TBD

Minor qualifier