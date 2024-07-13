Don’t Starve Together: Best player-made DST base designs

One of the most important things to do in Don’t Starve Together is to establish a base of operations. Building a base is equally exciting and frustrating because it can be difficult to fit the myriad of items you’ll need in a single area while making it visually appealing.

Luckily, Don’t Starve Together has been out for some time, and many players have shared their building skills and creations online. Here is a collection of some of our favorite player-made bases in Don’t Starve Together, based on efficiency, aesthetics, and overall fun.

The best player-made DST Bases

Early-game circle

When you first start playing Don’t Starve Together, you won’t have access to a large amount of materials or crafting stations. This means that you can create a smaller base, and then expand it as you enter the later stages of the game.

This circular base is made up of eight diamonds that each feature a different item such as Crock Pots or Birdcages. The center of the base is used to grow crops and even contains a ring of green mushrooms that will regrow, so long as you don’t dig them out with a shovel.

The best aspect of this base is its flexibility. As you survive, you can easily expand the circle to add extra space for storage and unique items or build a second and third circle to add more living areas overall.

Compact mini-base

If you are only playing with one friend, then chances are you won’t need a massive base to hold all of your items. Even if you reach the endgame, you can use this mini-base setup to live stylishly and comfortably.

This base is separated into five sections, each designated with stone walkways. The bottom right is focused on cooking, while the top right and bottom left feature a plethora of chests to store anything you need. Finally, the middle and top left sections of the base contain unique items you’ll use to craft tools and complete quests.

If you want to plant any crops, we recommend designating an area further away from the base for gardening, just in case something catches on fire.

Large-scale plus sign

Redditor u/OkAgent1460 shared a creation they made alongside their friends, which focuses on taking up a large area of the map with a practical design. The entire base is shaped like a massive addition symbol, with the central area dedicated to fire-starting items like campfires, Crock Pots, and late-game forges.

This means that you will be doing the majority of smelting, crafting, and cooking in the center, while the outer portions are dedicated to growing crops. Most importantly, the most flammable portions of your base are far away from any fire-starting items, ensuring maximum fire safety.

Tiered base

Similar to other base designs, designating each area of your base to specific functions is a great way to create organization. This particular base is designed like an upside-down pyramid, with the crafting and cooking areas at the top of the home.

Towards the bottom, you can plant different crops that can be used in cooking recipes. Remember, you’ll need to tame birds in Birdcages to collect seeds for your favorite fruits and vegetables.

Since the base is a modular pyramid, you can always add extra squares if you find yourself needing more storage space for items.

Oasis

The desert may be an unforgiving environment, but building in an oasis will help you thrive amongst the sands. Generally, an oasis spawns in a small portion of the desert biome, and always features grass for planting crops and a large circular lake. During the summer, this lake will naturally fill up with water, allowing you to fish within the comfort of your home. During any other season, the lake will dry up and can be walked over.

There are many ways to build a base within an oasis, but most players use the lake as the center of their home and build a circular structure around it. This particular oasis base is striking, because the players created a wall of trees around the entire area, providing natural protection and beauty.

Walled fortress

If you want to play Don’t Starve Together for a ridiculously long amount of time, then you can always craft a stone fortress like Redditor u/Krtxoe did. While most bases in the game are just patches of flooring that designate areas for specific items, you could always dig up an obscene amount of Cut Stone and use it to build thick walls.

This allows you to create rooms with doors and stone walls, each serving a specific function like cooking or storage. Sadly these walls can be penetrated by certain enemies, so we suggest using multiple layers of stone on the outer walls for extra protection.

