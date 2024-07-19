Image Credit: Bethesda
An image from Don't Starve Together of the player making Dragonpie at the Crock Pot.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Category:
Don't Starve

Don’t Starve Together – All Crock Pot recipes in DST

With this list by your side, you'll never go hungry again.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 09:57 pm

In the eerie world of Don’t Starve Together, where survival hangs by a thread, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a bubbling Crock Pot.

This basic kitchen device is a lifesaver, turning simple ingredients like roots, berries, and mystery meats into meals that can make or break your chances of enduring another day. The benefits of cooked dishes over raw ingredients include better health, sanity, and hunger restoration, as well as special effects like healing or temperature control.

So, here’s a list of every single Crock Pot recipe in Don’t Starve Together.

Every Crock Pot recipe in Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve Together
No more guesswork, no more culinary catastrophes. Image via Klei Entertainment
Food itemHealthHungerSanityPerish time (in days)IngredientsRestrictions
Amberosia1012.5NeverCollected DustOnly for Slurtle, Snurtle, Rock Lobster
Asparagus Soup2018.75Five15Asparagus, Vegetables No Meat and Inedible
AsparagazpachoThree251015Asparagus, Ice or Ice BreamWarly-specific food
Bacon and Eggs2075Five20
Meats, EggsNo Vegetables
Barnacle Pita2037.5Five15Barnacle, Vegetables
Beefalo Treats732510Birchnut, Twigs, Forget-Me-LotsOnly for Beefalo
Banana Pop2012.533ThreeCave Bananas, Ice, TwigsNo Meat and Fish
Banana ShakeEight253315Cave BananasNo Meat, Fish, and Monster Foods
Barnacle Linguine107520SixBarnacle, Vegetables
Barnacle Nigiri4037.5Five10Barnacle, Kelp Frond, EggsNo Dried Kelp Fronds
Beefy Green4075Five SixLeafy Meats, VegetablesNot for Wurt and Beefalo
Bone Bouillon32150Five 10Bone Shards, OnionsWarly-specific food, No Inedible, Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot
Breakfast Skillet2037.5Five 20Eggs, VegetablesNo Meat and Dairy
Bunny Stew2037.5Five SixMeats, IceNo Inedible, Max Meat value less than one
Butter Muffin2037.5Five15Butterfly Wings or Moon Moth Wings, VegetablesNo Meat
California Roll2037.51010Sea Weed, Kelp Frond, Fishes
Ceviche2025Five10Ice, FishesNo Eggs and Inedible
Creamy Potato Purée2037.53315Potato, GarlicNo Meat and Inedible
Dragonpie4075Five15Dragon FruitNo Meat, Mandrakes and Asparagus
Fancy Spiralled TubersThree37.51510Potato, TwigsNo Meats and Monster Foods, Max Inedible not more than two
Fig-Stuffed Trunk6056.25Zero10Figs, Koalefant Trunks
Figatoni3056.2515SixFigs, VegetablesNo Meat
Figgy FrogwichEight18.751515Figs, Frog LegUse at least two Twigs
Figkabab20251515Figs, Meats, Twigs
Fish Cordon Bleu2037.510EightFishes, Frog LegWarly-specific food, No Inedible
Fishsticks4037.5Five10Fishes, TwigsNo Inedible other than the required Twig
Fish Tacos2037.5FiveSixCorns, Fishes
Fist Full of JamThree37.5Five15FruitsNo Meat, Vegetables, or Twigs; Fruit value shouldn’t exceed two
Flower Salad4012.5FiveSixCactus Flower, VegetablesNo Fruit, Meats, Eggs, Sweetener and Inedible
Fresh Fruit Crepes601501510Fruits, Butter, HoneyWarly-specific food
Froggle Bunwich2037.5Five15Frog Legs, VegetablesUse at least two Twigs
Frozen Banana Daiquiri3018.751510
Cave Bananas, Ice		No Twigs and Meat
Fruit Medley2025FiveSixFruitsNo Meat and Vegetables; One Twig should be used as a filler
Glow Berry MousseThree37.51010Lesser Glow Berry, Glow Berry, FruitWarly-specific food, No Meats or Inedible, and it requires either two Lesser Glow Berries or one Glow Berry, and a total Fruits value of two or higher
Grim GaletteOne25Five10Nightmare Fuel, Onions, PotatoWarly-specific food; this recipe has no variations
Guacamole2037.5Zero10Cactus Flesh or Ripe Stone Fruit, MolewormNo Fruits; Use Twigs or Ice no more than two
Honey Ham3075Five15Honey, MeatsNo Inedible, Max Monster Foods is one
Honey Nuggets2037.5Five 15Honey, Meats

No Inedible; Max Meats should be more than one-and-half
Hot Dragon Chili SaladMinus Three251010Dragon Fruit, PepperWarly-specific food, No Eggs, Meats and Inedibles
Ice CreamZero2550ThreeIce, Dairy, Sweetener

No Meats, Eggs, Vegetables and Inedible
Jelly Beans122ZeroFiveNeverRoyal Jelly

No Inedible, and max Monster Food value is one
Jelly SaladZero37.550SixLeafy Meats, SweetenerWigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot
KabobsThree37.5Five15Meats, TwigsNo Inedible; Max Monster food value should be one
Leafy MeatloafEight37.5Five20Leafy MeatsWigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot
Lobster Bisque60251010Lobster, IceOnly a living Wobster can be used
Lobster Dinner6037.55015Lobster, ButterNo Ice and it’s safest to use Twigs as fillers since Meats or Fishes may create another dish
Mandrake Soup100150FiveSixMandrakeNo more than three Twigs or Ice as fillers to avoid making other dishes
MeatballsThree62.5Five 10MeatsNo Inedible
Meaty Stew12150Five10Meats No Inedible, Tallbird Eggs, Mandrake and Sweetener; Max Monster Meat value shouldn’t exceed one.
MelonsicleThree12.520ThreeWatermelon, Ice, TwigsNo Meats, Eggs, Vegetables; Best to keep Twigs value to one.
Milkmade HatZero187.5ZeroZeroNaked Nostrils, Kelp Fronds, DairyNo Collected Dust
Monster LasagnaMinus 2037.5Minus 20SixMonster FoodsNo Inedible. Damages Health and Sanity
Monster TartareMinus 2062.5Minus 2010Monster MeatWarly-specific food, No Inedibles
Moqueca60112.533EightOnion, Toma Root, FishesWarly-specific food, No Inedibles
Mushy CakeZero251015Moon Shroom, Red Cap, Blue Cap, Green CapDon’t use cooked Caps as it may result in Ratatouille instead
Pierogi4037.5Five20Eggs, Meats, VegetablesNo Inedible and Mandrake
Plain OmeletteThree50Five20EggsMax value of Vegetables should be limited to half
PowdercakeMinus ThreeZeroZero18750Corns or Popperfish, Honey, TwigsFish and Mandrake will turn it into a different dish
Puffed Potato Soufflé2037.51510Potato, Eggs, FillersWarly-specific food; Don’t include Filler as Meat or Inedibles
Pumpkin CookieZero37.51510Pumpkin, Sweetener
RatatouilleThree25Five15VegetablesNo Twigs, Dragon Fruit, Mandrake and Butterfly Wings
Salsa FrescaThree253315Toma Roots, OnionsNo Meats, Inedible, Eggs
Seafood Gumbo4037.52010Eels, FishesEel value should be less than two-and-half
Soothing TeaThreeZero15 plusThreeForget-Me-Lots, Sweetener, IceNo Meats, Monster Foods, Fishes, Vegetables, Inedible, Dairy, and Eggs
Spicy Chili2037.5Zero10
Vegetables, Meats		Don’t add Eels
Steamed Twigs15100Zero10TwigsNo Meat, Eggs, Fishes, Monster Food, Nightmare Fuel or Dairy Ingredients; Only for a Beefalo
Stuffed EggplantThree37.515SixEggplant, Vegetables
Stuffed Fish Heads2075ZeroThreeBarnacle, FishesDon’t add any vegetables
Stuffed Night CapMinus 2018.75Minus 1515Moon Shroom, Monster Meats
Stuffed Pepper Poppers3025Minus Five15Peppers, Meats No Inedible, Twigs, and Eggs; Max Meat value is less than one-and-half
Surf n’ Turf6037.53310
Meats, Fishes		No Ice
TaffyMinus Three251515SweetenerNo Meat
Tall Scotch Eggs60150515
Tallbird Egg, Vegetables		Filler value should be two, No Barnacles
Trail Mix3012.5Five15Roasted Birchnut, Berries, Juicy Berries, Fruits No Meat, Eggs, Vegetables, and Dairy
Turkey Dinner2075FiveSixDrumsticks, Meats, Vegetables or Fruits Don’t cook the Drumsticks
Unagi2018.75Five10Eel, Lichen or Kelp Frond
Vegetable StingerThree253315Asparagus or Toma Root, Ice, VegetablesNo Meats, Eggs, Inedible, and Vegetables
Veggie Burger3037.533Six
Leafy Meats, Onions, Vegetables		Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot
Volt Goat Chaud-FroidThree37.51010Volt Goat Horn, SweetenerWarly-specific food, No Meats
Waffles6037.5FiveSixButter, Berries, EggsButter is difficult to obtain
Wet GoopZeroZeroZeroSixTwigsThis is failed dish

Happy cooking, and may your meals be as satisfying as they are lifesaving.

Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer who has contributed to sites like The Gamer, We Got This Covered, DualShockers and more. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.