Don’t Starve Together – All Crock Pot recipes in DST

In the eerie world of Don’t Starve Together, where survival hangs by a thread, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a bubbling Crock Pot.
This basic kitchen device is a lifesaver, turning simple ingredients like roots, berries, and mystery meats into meals that can make or break your chances of enduring another day. The benefits of cooked dishes over raw ingredients include better health, sanity, and hunger restoration, as well as special effects like healing or temperature control.
So, here’s a list of every single Crock Pot recipe in Don’t Starve Together.
Every Crock Pot recipe in Don’t Starve Together
|Food item
|Health
|Hunger
|Sanity
|Perish time (in days)
|Ingredients
|Restrictions
|Amberosia
|10
|12.5
|–
|Never
|Collected Dust
|Only for Slurtle, Snurtle, Rock Lobster
|Asparagus Soup
|20
|18.75
|Five
|15
|Asparagus, Vegetables
|No Meat and Inedible
|Asparagazpacho
|Three
|25
|10
|15
|Asparagus, Ice or Ice Bream
|Warly-specific food
|Bacon and Eggs
|20
|75
|Five
|20
|Meats, Eggs
|No Vegetables
|Barnacle Pita
|20
|37.5
|Five
|15
|Barnacle, Vegetables
|–
|Beefalo Treats
|73
|25
|–
|10
|Birchnut, Twigs, Forget-Me-Lots
|Only for Beefalo
|Banana Pop
|20
|12.5
|33
|Three
|Cave Bananas, Ice, Twigs
|No Meat and Fish
|Banana Shake
|Eight
|25
|33
|15
|Cave Bananas
|No Meat, Fish, and Monster Foods
|Barnacle Linguine
|10
|75
|20
|Six
|Barnacle, Vegetables
|–
|Barnacle Nigiri
|40
|37.5
|Five
|10
|Barnacle, Kelp Frond, Eggs
|No Dried Kelp Fronds
|
|Beefy Green
|40
|75
|Five
|Six
|Leafy Meats, Vegetables
|Not for Wurt and Beefalo
|Bone Bouillon
|32
|150
|Five
|10
|Bone Shards, Onions
|Warly-specific food, No Inedible, Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot
|Breakfast Skillet
|20
|37.5
|Five
|20
|Eggs, Vegetables
|No Meat and Dairy
|Bunny Stew
|20
|37.5
|Five
|Six
|Meats, Ice
|No Inedible, Max Meat value less than one
|Butter Muffin
|20
|37.5
|Five
|15
|Butterfly Wings or Moon Moth Wings, Vegetables
|No Meat
|California Roll
|20
|37.5
|10
|10
|Sea Weed, Kelp Frond, Fishes
|–
|Ceviche
|20
|25
|Five
|10
|Ice, Fishes
|No Eggs and Inedible
|Creamy Potato Purée
|20
|37.5
|33
|15
|Potato, Garlic
|No Meat and Inedible
|Dragonpie
|40
|75
|Five
|15
|Dragon Fruit
|No Meat, Mandrakes and Asparagus
|Fancy Spiralled Tubers
|Three
|37.5
|15
|10
|Potato, Twigs
|No Meats and Monster Foods, Max Inedible not more than two
|
|Fig-Stuffed Trunk
|60
|56.25
|Zero
|10
|Figs, Koalefant Trunks
|–
|Figatoni
|30
|56.25
|15
|Six
|Figs, Vegetables
|No Meat
|Figgy Frogwich
|Eight
|18.75
|15
|15
|Figs, Frog Leg
|Use at least two Twigs
|Figkabab
|20
|25
|15
|15
|Figs, Meats, Twigs
|–
|Fish Cordon Bleu
|20
|37.5
|10
|Eight
|Fishes, Frog Leg
|Warly-specific food, No Inedible
|Fishsticks
|40
|37.5
|Five
|10
|Fishes, Twigs
|No Inedible other than the required Twig
|Fish Tacos
|20
|37.5
|Five
|Six
|Corns, Fishes
|–
|Fist Full of Jam
|Three
|37.5
|Five
|15
|Fruits
|No Meat, Vegetables, or Twigs; Fruit value shouldn’t exceed two
|Flower Salad
|40
|12.5
|Five
|Six
|Cactus Flower, Vegetables
|No Fruit, Meats, Eggs, Sweetener and Inedible
|Fresh Fruit Crepes
|60
|150
|15
|10
|Fruits, Butter, Honey
|Warly-specific food
|
|Froggle Bunwich
|20
|37.5
|Five
|15
|Frog Legs, Vegetables
|Use at least two Twigs
|Frozen Banana Daiquiri
|30
|18.75
|15
|10
Cave Bananas, Ice
|No Twigs and Meat
|Fruit Medley
|20
|25
|Five
|Six
|Fruits
|No Meat and Vegetables; One Twig should be used as a filler
|Glow Berry Mousse
|Three
|37.5
|10
|10
|Lesser Glow Berry, Glow Berry, Fruit
|Warly-specific food, No Meats or Inedible, and it requires either two Lesser Glow Berries or one Glow Berry, and a total Fruits value of two or higher
|Grim Galette
|One
|25
|Five
|10
|Nightmare Fuel, Onions, Potato
|Warly-specific food; this recipe has no variations
|Guacamole
|20
|37.5
|Zero
|10
|Cactus Flesh or Ripe Stone Fruit, Moleworm
|No Fruits; Use Twigs or Ice no more than two
|Honey Ham
|30
|75
|Five
|15
|Honey, Meats
|No Inedible, Max Monster Foods is one
|Honey Nuggets
|20
|37.5
|Five
|15
|Honey, Meats
|No Inedible; Max Meats should be more than one-and-half
|Hot Dragon Chili Salad
|Minus Three
|25
|10
|10
|Dragon Fruit, Pepper
|Warly-specific food, No Eggs, Meats and Inedibles
|Ice Cream
|Zero
|25
|50
|Three
|Ice, Dairy, Sweetener
|No Meats, Eggs, Vegetables and Inedible
|
|Jelly Beans
|122
|Zero
|Five
|Never
|Royal Jelly
|No Inedible, and max Monster Food value is one
|Jelly Salad
|Zero
|37.5
|50
|Six
|Leafy Meats, Sweetener
|Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot
|Kabobs
|Three
|37.5
|Five
|15
|Meats, Twigs
|No Inedible; Max Monster food value should be one
|Leafy Meatloaf
|Eight
|37.5
|Five
|20
|Leafy Meats
|Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot
|Lobster Bisque
|60
|25
|10
|10
|Lobster, Ice
|Only a living Wobster can be used
|Lobster Dinner
|60
|37.5
|50
|15
|Lobster, Butter
|No Ice and it’s safest to use Twigs as fillers since Meats or Fishes may create another dish
|Mandrake Soup
|100
|150
|Five
|Six
|Mandrake
|No more than three Twigs or Ice as fillers to avoid making other dishes
|Meatballs
|Three
|62.5
|Five
|10
|Meats
|No Inedible
|Meaty Stew
|12
|150
|Five
|10
|Meats
|No Inedible, Tallbird Eggs, Mandrake and Sweetener; Max Monster Meat value shouldn’t exceed one.
|Melonsicle
|Three
|12.5
|20
|Three
|Watermelon, Ice, Twigs
|No Meats, Eggs, Vegetables; Best to keep Twigs value to one.
|
|Milkmade Hat
|Zero
|187.5
|Zero
|Zero
|Naked Nostrils, Kelp Fronds, Dairy
|No Collected Dust
|Monster Lasagna
|Minus 20
|37.5
|Minus 20
|Six
|Monster Foods
|No Inedible. Damages Health and Sanity
|Monster Tartare
|Minus 20
|62.5
|Minus 20
|10
|Monster Meat
|Warly-specific food, No Inedibles
|Moqueca
|60
|112.5
|33
|Eight
|Onion, Toma Root, Fishes
|Warly-specific food, No Inedibles
|Mushy Cake
|Zero
|25
|10
|15
|Moon Shroom, Red Cap, Blue Cap, Green Cap
|Don’t use cooked Caps as it may result in Ratatouille instead
|Pierogi
|40
|37.5
|Five
|20
|Eggs, Meats, Vegetables
|No Inedible and Mandrake
|Plain Omelette
|Three
|50
|Five
|20
|Eggs
|Max value of Vegetables should be limited to half
|Powdercake
|Minus Three
|Zero
|Zero
|18750
|Corns or Popperfish, Honey, Twigs
|Fish and Mandrake will turn it into a different dish
|Puffed Potato Soufflé
|20
|37.5
|15
|10
|Potato, Eggs, Fillers
|Warly-specific food; Don’t include Filler as Meat or Inedibles
|Pumpkin Cookie
|Zero
|37.5
|15
|10
|Pumpkin, Sweetener
|–
|
|Ratatouille
|Three
|25
|Five
|15
|Vegetables
|No Twigs, Dragon Fruit, Mandrake and Butterfly Wings
|Salsa Fresca
|Three
|25
|33
|15
|Toma Roots, Onions
|No Meats, Inedible, Eggs
|Seafood Gumbo
|40
|37.5
|20
|10
|Eels, Fishes
|Eel value should be less than two-and-half
|Soothing Tea
|Three
|Zero
|15 plus
|Three
|Forget-Me-Lots, Sweetener, Ice
|No Meats, Monster Foods, Fishes, Vegetables, Inedible, Dairy, and Eggs
|Spicy Chili
|20
|37.5
|Zero
|10
Vegetables, Meats
|Don’t add Eels
|Steamed Twigs
|15
|100
|Zero
|10
|Twigs
|No Meat, Eggs, Fishes, Monster Food, Nightmare Fuel or Dairy Ingredients; Only for a Beefalo
|Stuffed Eggplant
|Three
|37.5
|15
|Six
|Eggplant, Vegetables
|–
|Stuffed Fish Heads
|20
|75
|Zero
|Three
|Barnacle, Fishes
|Don’t add any vegetables
|Stuffed Night Cap
|Minus 20
|18.75
|Minus 15
|15
|Moon Shroom, Monster Meats
|–
|Stuffed Pepper Poppers
|30
|25
|Minus Five
|15
|Peppers, Meats
|No Inedible, Twigs, and Eggs; Max Meat value is less than one-and-half
|
|Surf n’ Turf
|60
|37.5
|33
|10
Meats, Fishes
|No Ice
|Taffy
|Minus Three
|25
|15
|15
|Sweetener
|No Meat
|Tall Scotch Eggs
|60
|150
|5
|15
Tallbird Egg, Vegetables
|Filler value should be two, No Barnacles
|Trail Mix
|30
|12.5
|Five
|15
|Roasted Birchnut, Berries, Juicy Berries, Fruits
|No Meat, Eggs, Vegetables, and Dairy
|Turkey Dinner
|20
|75
|Five
|Six
|Drumsticks, Meats, Vegetables or Fruits
|Don’t cook the Drumsticks
|Unagi
|20
|18.75
|Five
|10
|Eel, Lichen or Kelp Frond
|–
|Vegetable Stinger
|Three
|25
|33
|15
|Asparagus or Toma Root, Ice, Vegetables
|No Meats, Eggs, Inedible, and Vegetables
|Veggie Burger
|30
|37.5
|33
|Six
Leafy Meats, Onions, Vegetables
|Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot
|Volt Goat Chaud-Froid
|Three
|37.5
|10
|10
|Volt Goat Horn, Sweetener
|Warly-specific food, No Meats
|Waffles
|60
|37.5
|Five
|Six
|Butter, Berries, Eggs
|Butter is difficult to obtain
|Wet Goop
|Zero
|Zero
|Zero
|Six
|Twigs
|This is failed dish
Happy cooking, and may your meals be as satisfying as they are lifesaving.
Published: Jul 18, 2024