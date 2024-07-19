Don’t Starve Together – All Crock Pot recipes in DST

In the eerie world of Don’t Starve Together, where survival hangs by a thread, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a bubbling Crock Pot.

This basic kitchen device is a lifesaver, turning simple ingredients like roots, berries, and mystery meats into meals that can make or break your chances of enduring another day. The benefits of cooked dishes over raw ingredients include better health, sanity, and hunger restoration, as well as special effects like healing or temperature control.

So, here’s a list of every single Crock Pot recipe in Don’t Starve Together.

Every Crock Pot recipe in Don’t Starve Together

Food item Health Hunger Sanity Perish time (in days) Ingredients Restrictions Amberosia 10 12.5 – Never Collected Dust Only for Slurtle, Snurtle, Rock Lobster Asparagus Soup 20 18.75 Five 15 Asparagus, Vegetables No Meat and Inedible Asparagazpacho Three 25 10 15 Asparagus, Ice or Ice Bream Warly-specific food Bacon and Eggs 20 75 Five 20

Meats, Eggs No Vegetables Barnacle Pita 20 37.5 Five 15 Barnacle, Vegetables – Beefalo Treats 73 25 – 10 Birchnut, Twigs, Forget-Me-Lots Only for Beefalo Banana Pop 20 12.5 33 Three Cave Bananas, Ice, Twigs No Meat and Fish Banana Shake Eight 25 33 15 Cave Bananas No Meat, Fish, and Monster Foods Barnacle Linguine 10 75 20 Six Barnacle, Vegetables – Barnacle Nigiri 40 37.5 Five 10 Barnacle, Kelp Frond, Eggs No Dried Kelp Fronds Beefy Green 40 75 Five Six Leafy Meats, Vegetables Not for Wurt and Beefalo Bone Bouillon 32 150 Five 10 Bone Shards, Onions Warly-specific food, No Inedible, Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot Breakfast Skillet 20 37.5 Five 20 Eggs, Vegetables No Meat and Dairy Bunny Stew 20 37.5 Five Six Meats, Ice No Inedible, Max Meat value less than one Butter Muffin 20 37.5 Five 15 Butterfly Wings or Moon Moth Wings, Vegetables No Meat California Roll 20 37.5 10 10 Sea Weed, Kelp Frond, Fishes – Ceviche 20 25 Five 10 Ice, Fishes No Eggs and Inedible Creamy Potato Purée 20 37.5 33 15 Potato, Garlic No Meat and Inedible Dragonpie 40 75 Five 15 Dragon Fruit No Meat, Mandrakes and Asparagus Fancy Spiralled Tubers Three 37.5 15 10 Potato, Twigs No Meats and Monster Foods, Max Inedible not more than two Fig-Stuffed Trunk 60 56.25 Zero 10 Figs, Koalefant Trunks – Figatoni 30 56.25 15 Six Figs, Vegetables No Meat Figgy Frogwich Eight 18.75 15 15 Figs, Frog Leg Use at least two Twigs Figkabab 20 25 15 15 Figs, Meats, Twigs – Fish Cordon Bleu 20 37.5 10 Eight Fishes, Frog Leg Warly-specific food, No Inedible Fishsticks 40 37.5 Five 10 Fishes, Twigs No Inedible other than the required Twig Fish Tacos 20 37.5 Five Six Corns, Fishes – Fist Full of Jam Three 37.5 Five 15 Fruits No Meat, Vegetables, or Twigs; Fruit value shouldn’t exceed two Flower Salad 40 12.5 Five Six Cactus Flower, Vegetables No Fruit, Meats, Eggs, Sweetener and Inedible Fresh Fruit Crepes 60 150 15 10 Fruits, Butter, Honey Warly-specific food Froggle Bunwich 20 37.5 Five 15 Frog Legs, Vegetables Use at least two Twigs Frozen Banana Daiquiri 30 18.75 15 10

Cave Bananas, Ice No Twigs and Meat Fruit Medley 20 25 Five Six Fruits No Meat and Vegetables; One Twig should be used as a filler Glow Berry Mousse Three 37.5 10 10 Lesser Glow Berry, Glow Berry, Fruit Warly-specific food, No Meats or Inedible, and it requires either two Lesser Glow Berries or one Glow Berry, and a total Fruits value of two or higher Grim Galette One 25 Five 10 Nightmare Fuel, Onions, Potato Warly-specific food; this recipe has no variations Guacamole 20 37.5 Zero 10 Cactus Flesh or Ripe Stone Fruit, Moleworm No Fruits; Use Twigs or Ice no more than two

Honey Ham 30 75 Five 15 Honey, Meats No Inedible, Max Monster Foods is one Honey Nuggets 20 37.5 Five 15 Honey, Meats



No Inedible; Max Meats should be more than one-and-half Hot Dragon Chili Salad Minus Three 25 10 10 Dragon Fruit, Pepper Warly-specific food, No Eggs, Meats and Inedibles Ice Cream Zero 25 50 Three Ice, Dairy, Sweetener



No Meats, Eggs, Vegetables and Inedible Jelly Beans 122 Zero Five Never Royal Jelly



No Inedible, and max Monster Food value is one Jelly Salad Zero 37.5 50 Six Leafy Meats, Sweetener Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot Kabobs Three 37.5 Five 15 Meats, Twigs No Inedible; Max Monster food value should be one Leafy Meatloaf Eight 37.5 Five 20 Leafy Meats Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot Lobster Bisque 60 25 10 10 Lobster, Ice Only a living Wobster can be used Lobster Dinner 60 37.5 50 15 Lobster, Butter No Ice and it’s safest to use Twigs as fillers since Meats or Fishes may create another dish Mandrake Soup 100 150 Five Six Mandrake No more than three Twigs or Ice as fillers to avoid making other dishes Meatballs Three 62.5 Five 10 Meats No Inedible Meaty Stew 12 150 Five 10 Meats No Inedible, Tallbird Eggs, Mandrake and Sweetener; Max Monster Meat value shouldn’t exceed one. Melonsicle Three 12.5 20 Three Watermelon, Ice, Twigs No Meats, Eggs, Vegetables; Best to keep Twigs value to one. Milkmade Hat Zero 187.5 Zero Zero Naked Nostrils, Kelp Fronds, Dairy No Collected Dust Monster Lasagna Minus 20 37.5 Minus 20 Six Monster Foods No Inedible. Damages Health and Sanity Monster Tartare Minus 20 62.5 Minus 20 10 Monster Meat Warly-specific food, No Inedibles Moqueca 60 112.5 33 Eight Onion, Toma Root, Fishes Warly-specific food, No Inedibles Mushy Cake Zero 25 10 15 Moon Shroom, Red Cap, Blue Cap, Green Cap Don’t use cooked Caps as it may result in Ratatouille instead Pierogi 40 37.5 Five 20 Eggs, Meats, Vegetables No Inedible and Mandrake Plain Omelette Three 50 Five 20 Eggs Max value of Vegetables should be limited to half Powdercake Minus Three Zero Zero 18750 Corns or Popperfish, Honey, Twigs Fish and Mandrake will turn it into a different dish Puffed Potato Soufflé 20 37.5 15 10 Potato, Eggs, Fillers Warly-specific food; Don’t include Filler as Meat or Inedibles Pumpkin Cookie Zero 37.5 15 10 Pumpkin, Sweetener – Ratatouille Three 25 Five 15 Vegetables No Twigs, Dragon Fruit, Mandrake and Butterfly Wings Salsa Fresca Three 25 33 15 Toma Roots, Onions No Meats, Inedible, Eggs Seafood Gumbo 40 37.5 20 10 Eels, Fishes Eel value should be less than two-and-half Soothing Tea Three Zero 15 plus Three Forget-Me-Lots, Sweetener, Ice No Meats, Monster Foods, Fishes, Vegetables, Inedible, Dairy, and Eggs Spicy Chili 20 37.5 Zero 10

Vegetables, Meats Don’t add Eels Steamed Twigs 15 100 Zero 10 Twigs No Meat, Eggs, Fishes, Monster Food, Nightmare Fuel or Dairy Ingredients; Only for a Beefalo Stuffed Eggplant Three 37.5 15 Six Eggplant, Vegetables – Stuffed Fish Heads 20 75 Zero Three Barnacle, Fishes Don’t add any vegetables Stuffed Night Cap Minus 20 18.75 Minus 15 15 Moon Shroom, Monster Meats – Stuffed Pepper Poppers 30 25 Minus Five 15 Peppers, Meats No Inedible, Twigs, and Eggs; Max Meat value is less than one-and-half Surf n’ Turf 60 37.5 33 10

Meats, Fishes No Ice Taffy Minus Three 25 15 15 Sweetener No Meat Tall Scotch Eggs 60 150 5 15

Tallbird Egg, Vegetables Filler value should be two, No Barnacles Trail Mix 30 12.5 Five 15 Roasted Birchnut, Berries, Juicy Berries, Fruits No Meat, Eggs, Vegetables, and Dairy Turkey Dinner 20 75 Five Six Drumsticks, Meats, Vegetables or Fruits Don’t cook the Drumsticks Unagi 20 18.75 Five 10 Eel, Lichen or Kelp Frond – Vegetable Stinger Three 25 33 15 Asparagus or Toma Root, Ice, Vegetables No Meats, Eggs, Inedible, and Vegetables Veggie Burger 30 37.5 33 Six

Leafy Meats, Onions, Vegetables Wigfrid can eat it while Wurt cannot Volt Goat Chaud-Froid Three 37.5 10 10 Volt Goat Horn, Sweetener Warly-specific food, No Meats Waffles 60 37.5 Five Six Butter, Berries, Eggs Butter is difficult to obtain Wet Goop Zero Zero Zero Six Twigs This is failed dish

Happy cooking, and may your meals be as satisfying as they are lifesaving.

