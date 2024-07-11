Don’t Starve Together – How to make a Flower Salad in DST

In Don’t Starve Together (DST), the Flower Salad is a highly beneficial dish that provides plenty of health restoration.

Consuming a Flower Salad restores a substantial 40 health points, making it one of the most potent health-restoring dishes in the game. It also provides 12.5 hunger points and is especially valuable in situations especially when other healing resources (like Healing Salve or Honey Poultice) are in short supply. Crafting this meal requires access to specific ingredients and a Crock Pot. Here’s an elaborate guide on how to prepare a Flower Salad in the game.

Flower Salad recipe in Don’t Starve Together

Salad is good for your health. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cactus Flower is the key ingredient for the Flower Salad in Don’t Starve Together. It can be obtained by harvesting Cactus plants during the summer season in the Desert biome. Cacti will hurt you slightly when picked, so prepare for minor health loss or wear armor if available. Try to harvest multiple Cacti in one trip to make the most of your journey to the Desert biome, especially considering the seasonal availability of Cactus Flowers.

The rest of the recipe involves fillers—but choose wisely, as not all fillers are created equal. Ideal fillers are easily renewable and non-seasonal. Also, when choosing the three additional ingredients to combine with the Cactus Flower in the Crock Pot, do not use any of the following:

Fruit: This includes any item classified as fruit within the game, such as Berries and Pomegranates.

Meats: Any form of meat, including fish and monster meat, cannot be used.

Eggs: This includes all types of eggs, whether they are from birds or other creatures.

Sweeteners: Items like Honey or Honeycomb are also excluded.
Inedible: Naturally, inedible items like Twigs and Rocks are prohibited.

With these constraints, the choice of fillers narrows significantly, focusing primarily on vegetables. Items like Carrots, Corn, and Pumpkins are good choices. You also need to ensure that the combined value of the vegetables you use adds up to at least one and a half value. In the context of the game, different vegetables have different values, typically counted as one per vegetable unless stated otherwise in specific mod scenarios or updates.

It’s time to cook

Be patient! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you haven’t built a Crock Pot yet, assemble it using three Cut Stones, six Charcoal, and six Twigs. Place the Cactus Flower and your chosen fillers into the pot. Start the cooking process in the Crock Pot, which takes about 10 seconds of in-game time. You’ll notice the pot shaking and emitting steam as the ingredients blend and cook. Once the cooking sequence concludes, your Flower Salad will be ready.

While the Flower Salad offers a modest hunger reduction in Don’t Starve Together, its real limitation is its perishability. The dish spoils relatively quickly, which means it should be prepared and consumed judiciously. Keep it stocked with other dishes, like Meatballs or Meaty Stew.

