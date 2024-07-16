Don’t Starve Together – Best Crock Pot recipes in DST, ranked

The Crock Pot is one of the most important items in Don’t Starve Together because it allows you to prepare tasty meals that quell your hunger. To make these recipes, you’ll have to collect a myriad of items and Filler Ingredients, or basic items that can be used interchangeably in a recipe.

Not every Crock Pot recipe is worth learning though, as many foods don’t give enough stats to be useful. Here are some of the best Crock Pot recipes in Don’t Starve Together, ranked on their stats and how easy they are to cook.

10) Trail Mix

Eat on the go. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

As one of the easiest early-game dishes to make, Trail Mix is perfect for newer players still grasping the mechanics of Don’t Starve Together. Specifically, this dish will restore 12.5 hunger, 30 health, and five sanity.

To cook Trail Mix, you’ll need to combine:

One Birchnut

One Berry

One Fruit

One Filler Ingredient (Twigs, Ice, etc)

You can typically find all these ingredients in one biome, making the cooking process a breeze. As you progress and learn new recipes, we recommend never cooking Trail Mix outside of the early-game, as many dishes provide far better stats.

9) Flower Salad

Sweeter than a rose. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

If you find yourself settling close to a desert or living within an oasis, then the Flower Salad is a great way to restore your health after combat. This green salad will restore 40 health upon consumption, as well as 12.5 hunger and five sanity.

The main ingredient of a Flower Salad is the Cactus Flower, which can only be harvested from Cacti in Summer. On top of the flower, the recipe requires three extra Vegetables to make, such as Kelp, Cactus Flesh, or Mushrooms.

8) Fishsticks

A fish on a stick. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Instead of settling in the desert, you could always make your base next to the sea or a freshwater lake, where you can turn a myriad of fish into tasty treats. Fishsticks are a fantastic way of restoring 40 health and 37.5 hunger with one meal, as well as the typical five-sanity increase that comes with most food.

Fishsticks are aptly named, as you’ll need a Fish and a stick to craft the meal. In total, you will need to collect:

One Fish

One Twig

Two Filler Ingredients (Ice, Monster Meat, Berries, or Vegetables)

7) Pierogi

Try some Polish dumplings. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Pierogi restores the same amount of stats as Fishsticks, 40 health, 37.5 hunger, and five sanity, but requires different ingredients. To cook this dish you will need a steady supply of Eggs, which can be harder to obtain than fish.

If you happen to have multiple birds living in Birdcages, then they’ll passively lay eggs when you feed them meat. You can then make the meal with:

One Egg

One Meat

One Vegetable

One Filler Ingredient (Mushrooms)

Unlike Fishsticks, Pierogi will not spoil for 20 days, making it the perfect item to take on long voyages throughout the world.

6) Bacon and Eggs

A healthy breakfast. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

If you have a sufficient amount of Birdcages, then Bacon and Eggs can easily become your main food source throughout a playthrough. This meal restores a hearty 20 health, 75 hunger, and five sanity. To make Bacon and Eggs, you’ll need to combine:

Two Eggs

Two Meat

The Meat used in the dish can be collected from animals like rabbits, or you can always use Monster Meat from the enemies you defeat as well. Keep in mind that if you use Monster Meat and Small Eggs, the dish has a 50 percent chance to turn into Monster Lasagna, which removes 20 health instead.

5) Jelly Salad

Don’t go insane. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Unlike other dishes on this list, Jelly Salad does not increase your health whatsoever. Instead, this fruit salad restores 37.5 hunger and a massive 50 sanity.

Jelly Salad is one of the rare recipes that does not contain filler ingredients, instead requiring:

Two Leafy Meats

Two Sweeteners (Honey, Cream, etc)

Typically, players will farm Honey from Beeboxes as they progress, which fulfills the sweetener category of the recipe.

Leafy Meats are a bit harder to collect, as you’ll have to defeat a Lureplant in the wild, which will drop the item upon death. This recipe is not mass-produced and is better for niche scenarios when your sanity level is too high.

4) Beefy Greens

Time to bulk up. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Beefy Greens are a healthy snack for players willing to grow Vegetables in Farm Plots. This recipe uses the same Leafy Meat found in the Jelly Salad and three other random Vegetables of your choosing. Most players grow Carrots specifically for this meal, as they provide the most bang for your buck. By eating Beefy Greens, you’ll restore 40 health, 75 hunger, and five sanity.

3) Meaty Stew

Full for the whole day. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

If you find yourself on the verge of starving to death, eating a Meaty Stew is your best option. This heavy dish restores 150 hunger, or your entire hunger bar, 12 health, and five sanity. Obviously, you’ll need a large amount of meat to make a Meaty Stew, so prepare to collect:

Three Meat

One Filler Ingredient (Berries)

In terms of the meat needed for the dish, you can use Monster Meat, Morsels, or just plain old Meat from killing larger animals. Typically, most players will eat this dish right when they wake up, as it fills your hunger bar for the entire day.

2) Meatballs

Nothing is more versatile. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

The most flexible dish in the entire game is Meatballs, as it allows you to combine any type of Meat with three Filler Ingredients to create a hunger-saving meal. When your character consumes Meatballs, you’ll restore 3 health, 62.5 hunger, and five sanity.

Most players use Monster Meat in this recipe, so you don’t have to worry about killing innocent animals just for a snack. The Filler Ingredients are also super easy to find, just use three mushrooms or berries to craft the meal.

1) Dragonpie

There is nothing better. Image via Klei Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Although it takes some time to prepare the core ingredient of this dish, Dragonpie is without a doubt the best meal to use as your main source of food in Don’t Starve Together. This meal is made using Dragon Fruit, a plant that needs a large number of Birdcages and luck to grow consistently.

Once you have a steady supply of Dragon Fruits, you can combine:

One Dragon Fruit

Three twigs

Eating a single Dragonpie will restore 40 health, 75 hunger, and five sanity. Since the recipe only uses the Dragon Fruit and twigs, it’s easily the most cost-effective meal.

