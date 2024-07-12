Don’t Starve Together – How to get and use Dragon Fruit in DST

To survive with your friends in Don’t Starve Together, you’ll need to set up a base and begin planting different crops to satiate your hunger. One of the best plants to grow is Dragon Fruit, but it can be a little difficult to obtain. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Dragon Fruit in Don’t Starve Together.

How to get Dragon Fruit in DST

To get Dragon Fruit in Don’t Starve Together, you’ll first have to plant Seeds in Farm Plots. Seeds are left on the ground randomly by birds, so explore around until you collected enough to make a garden.

Whenever you plant a Seed in a Farm Plot, there is a one to five percent chance the Seed will grow into a Dragon Fruit depending on the season, so you’ll just have to get lucky.

To make a single Farm Plot, you’ll need:

Eight Cut Grass

Four Manure

Four Logs

Once you have grown a Dragon Fruit, you can feed the fruit to a bird in a Birdcage, which guarantees one to two Dragon Fruit seeds. There is also a fifty percent chance the bird will give you another random seed while eating the Dragon Fruit.

To receive these seeds you’ll need to craft both a Birdcage and a Bird Trap. To make the Birdcage, gather up:

Two Papyrus

Six Gold Nuggets

Two Seeds

The Bird Trap is much easier to build, as it only requires:

Three Twigs

Four Silk

Once your Bird Trap has caught a bird you can add the bird to your inventory, then place it within the Bird Cage. Remember, the type of bird you catch does not influence the amount of Dragon Fruit seeds generated.

How to use Dragon Fruit in DST

Dragon Fruits are best utilized in the cooking recipe for Dragonpie, a powerful food item. When consumed, Dragonpie will restore 40 health, 75 hunger, and five sanity, which is significantly more than the uncooked Dragon Fruit.

To cook Dragonpie, you’ll first need to make a Crock Pot, a cooking device needed to make any meal. The Crock Pot can be unlocked via the Science Machine, and requires these materials:

Three Cut Stone

Six Charcol

Six Twigs

Dragonpie is considered one of the best meals as it not only restores a massive amount of hunger and HP but also requires some of the easiest materials to collect. Here’s the recipe for cooking Dragonpie:

One Dragon Fruit

Three Filler Ingredients (Twigs, Berries, etc.)

In Don’t Starve Together, many cooking recipes need Filler Ingredients, or common materials that can be used interchangeably in the recipe. The best Filler Ingredients for Dragonpie are Twigs and Berries, as they spawn in great abundance throughout the map.

Dragon Fruit can be used in a few more recipes, such as Prepared Dragon Fruit and Hot Dragon Chili Salad. However, both of these meals restore less stats than Dragonpie, or require more resources to cook.

