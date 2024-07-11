Don’t Starve Together – How to get and use Milky Whites in DST

In Don’t Starve Together, you and your friends must brave the wilderness, grow crops, and craft a campsite to survive the seasons. On top of trying to stay sane and healthy, you’ll have to face off against a myriad of monsters, each containing valuable loot that can be used in crafting recipes.

Recommended Videos

Milky Whites are just one of the many items you can receive from defeating a powerful boss, and they can be used in many different cooking recipes.

Here is everything you need to know about Milky Whites in Don’t Starve Together.

How to get Milky Whites in DST

Prepare for a fight. Image Via Klei Entertainment.

Before you can cook food using Milky Whites, you must defeat the Eye of Terror boss fight with your friends. This massive eyeball is summoned with a Terrarium and has a chance to drop three to five Milky Whites once it is defeated.

The only way to get a Terrarium is to find it within a Conspicuous Chest, which can be found scattered throughout the forest. Once you place the Terrarium on the ground, activate it by clicking on the item and the boss will spawn as soon as night falls.

How to defeat the Eye of Terror

The Eye of Terror has 5,000 HP and two distinct stages, but don’t fret. If you fail to defeat the boss in one night, you can always summon it the following night with the same amount of HP it had before. When night falls, the Eye of Terror will immediately spawn next to a player, regardless of their distance to the Terrarium.

The eyeball is instantly hostile, so prepare to whittle away at its HP until you reach the second stage of the fight. During the first stage, the Eye of Terror will attack with AOE damage around itself and spawn smaller gremlins out of eggs.

After the eyeball reaches 3,250 HP it will transform into the second stage of the fight, becoming even more hostile and dangerous. During the second stage, the Eye of Terror will now launch three to five AOE attacks consecutively, spawn two gremlins with eggs, and create sinkholes if players get too close.

When fighting the Eye of Terror, we recommend stocking up on food, and equipping yourself with powerful ranged weapons for the second stage. Finally, remember to immediately defeat the eggs the eyeball spawns, as you can kill these minions before they hatch.

How to use Milky Whites in DST

Time to get cooking. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After defeating the Eye of Terror, you will receive Milky Whites and other valuable loot. Milky Whites are useful cooking items, as they can be used in a Crock Pot as a filler ingredient.

If you have not already crafted a Crock Pot, you will need:

Three Cut Stone

Six Charcoal

Six Twigs

Once you build a Crock Pot, you can combine different ingredients to make recipes, each fulfilling your hunger needs. Many recipes will require a filler ingredient, which can be any number of random items in the game, including Milky Whites.

Milky Whites are best utilized as filler in dairy recipes, such as Coffee or Waffles. Two specific Crock Pot recipes require Milky Whites: Ice Cream and Milkmade Hats.

Milky Whites are also used to summon the Friendly Peeper Critter in the Rock Den, a juvenile version of the Eye of Terror that acts as a pet and fights enemies alongside you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy