Don’t Starve Together – How to make Meaty Stew in DST

Don’t Starve Together is a world where the only thing more challenging than staying alive is remembering the recipe for a dish.

Recommended Videos

You’ll find yourself frantically clicking through your inventory, figuring out if you need one piece of meat or two, all while your hunger meter steadily ticks toward inevitable doom. But hey, at least you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that if you do starve to death, it’ll be with a belly full of delicious stew. Meaty Stew stands out among the myriad dishes you can craft in the game. Making this stew is not an easy task, but then again, nothing in this game is. But if you’re willing to put in the time and effort (and risk your sanity in the process), you’ll be rewarded with a dish that’s as satisfying as it is delicious.

How to make this Meaty Stew in Don’t Starve Together

Are you feeling hungry? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meaty Stew is one of the most nourishing dishes in Don’t Starve Together, restoring a whopping 150 hunger points. This makes it particularly valuable during long winters or extended explorations with sparse food sources. Its high satiation level means you can go longer between meals, allowing more time for other survival activities like gathering resources or crafting.

Before diving into the specifics of Meaty Stew, it’s essential to understand the central role of the Crock Pot. This indispensable kitchen equipment allows you to combine food items into new, more nutritious dishes. To craft a Crock Pot, you’ll need the following:

Three Cut Stones

Six Charcoal

Six Twigs

Once built, the Crock Pot opens up many culinary possibilities, Meaty Stew being one of the most fulfilling.

Ingredients for Meaty Stew

To make Meaty Stew, you need a total of three meat value in your Crock Pot. You can achieve this through various combinations of meat items. Here are some common examples:

Monster Meat: One meat value

Morsel (from rabbits, birds, etc.): Half meat value

Meat (from larger animals like beefalo): One meat value

Drumstick (from turkeys): Half meat value

Fish: Half meat value

Popular Combinations

Some combinations efficiently achieve the required three meat value. One balanced combination uses two units of Meat, one Monster Meat, and one Morsel. This mix effectively leverages high and low-value meat items, making it ideal when you have access to various meat sources.

Another helpful strategy when Monster Meat is in surplus involves using one Meat, two Monster Meats, and one Morsel. This approach helps utilize Monster Meat, which carries health penalties if consumed directly. Cooking it within the stew neutralizes these negative effects, making it practical to use this resource without the associated risks.

For those times when larger game is scarce and you’re primarily catching smaller creatures, a combination of four Morsels can also achieve the required meat value.

Crafting the Perfect Meaty Stew

Find the best crockpot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Meaty Stew, hunt and collect the necessary meat types per your chosen combination. Place your meats into the Crock Pot. The order doesn’t affect the outcome, so feel free to add them as you gather. Start the cooking process, which takes about 15 seconds of game time. During this period, it’s worth staying nearby and preparing for any potential threat because the scent may attract predators. Once the stew is ready, it appears above the Crock Pot. Click to collect and store or eat it as needed. Since Meaty Stew has a high spoilage rate, it’s best cooked and consumed strategically. Avoid preparing too much if you won’t consume it in time.

So, there you have it! Enjoy your hearty meal in the wilderness of Don’t Starve Together!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy