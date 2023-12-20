While many aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s gameplay are straightforward, others are intentionally tricky and vague to test out your Disney knowledge. The take a photo of a demigod’s domicile task is simple enough to complete but tough if you don’t know what it’s referencing.

Once you discover what this duty is referring to, you can easily tackle this task and claim some tokens for the Royal Winter Star Path. Here’s how to take a photo of a demigod’s domicile in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is a demigod’s domicile in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The demigod’s domicile is Maui’s Peaceful Grotto home. This house must be placed in water, so you likely have it built somewhere around Dazzle Beach, but the exact location of this building will vary for every player since you can freely place and move it anywhere you want as long as it’s in water.

How to complete the take a photo of a demigod’s domicile Disney Dreamlight Valley duty

To successfully check off the take a photo of a demigod’s domicile task for the Royal Winter Star Path, head over to Maui’s house and use your phone camera to take a photo with it. This can be a selfie with you in it or just a photo of the house itself as long as Maui’s residence is clearly in the frame.

Here is the photo I took to finish this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As long as the house is clearly recognizable in the photo, this duty will be marked as complete as soon as you exit photo mode. Tasks involving taking photos are known for being a bit finicky, though, so if you are struggling then just keep snapping photos until it eventually works.

If you find that you cannot mark off this task no matter how many photos you take, try moving Maui’s house to a new location and ensuring nothing is blocking his house from the camera. If this task still doesn’t work, you may want to consider filing a report with Gameloft through its Trello bug tracker.

Completing the take a photo of a demigod’s domicile task is a very quick and easy feat as long as the photo feature works, so you only receive 10 Royal Winter Star Path tokens for your efforts. If you are hoping to gain more tokens for the event, tasks like chatting with a nautical enchantress, serving up all kinds of Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes at Chez Remy, or chatting with the Pumpkin King are great ones to tackle.