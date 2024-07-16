Image Credit: Bethesda
Garlic growing in the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to harvest a pungent wild crop from the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If any vampires decide to join the valley, you'll be ready.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 02:38 pm

Many Star Path tasks ask you to venture around the village in search of specific items in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such task requires you to find a pungent wild crop from the Forest of Valor.

There’s a vast number of unique crops you can find and grow around the valley, which can make this task seem tricky if you’re unsure what it’s referring to. Here’s how to harvest a pungent wild crop from the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What’s a pungent wild crop from the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Harvesting Garlic in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It can be quite easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pungent wild crop from the Forest of Valor is Garlic. This spice can only be found growing randomly around the biome, which means it’s important to wander around and grab it whenever it’s available.

Unlike most other crops, Garlic can’t be grown. Instead, it randomly grows around the biome for you to collect. How often it grows and how many there are to collect isn’t known, but there generally seem to be around 10 Garlic in the biome at a time and it seems to respawn around every 20 minutes.

This spice grows as a sharp green plant sticking up out of a small dirt mound. It can be pretty easy to miss around the Forest of Valor since this area has lots of tall grass, so be on the lookout for a vibrant shade of green that’s different from the grass to ensure you don’t miss it.

Garlic also grows in the Frozen Realm and around The Lagoon and The Grove in the Wild Tangle biome if you have A Rift in Time, but this task specifically asks you to visit the Forest of Valor, which means you need to seek this ingredient from only that one specified area.

Harvest a pungent wild crop from the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To complete the harvest a pungent wild crop from the Forest of Valor task for the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path, you need to harvest a total of 25 Garlic from around this biome. This isn’t a task you can complete in one go and it generally takes a few trips around the biome over the course of a couple of hours or days depending on how long you play.

Using an Ancient Vacuum to gather Garlic in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Spend some Mist to grab all the Garlic at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best ways to make this task easier is using an Ancient Vacuum if you have one. This Rift in Time exclusive item costs Mist to use but can instantly harvest all the Garlic for you, which makes it a great way to get this duty done quicker.

After 25 Garlic has been harvested, you get to claim 10 Magnolia Tokens to use in the Star Path event. It’s not much, which means you may want to work on some additional duties like hanging out with a tantrum-prone villager, talking with a transformed prince, and casting out for some Trout to accumulate enough tokens to claim a reward.

