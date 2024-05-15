Eve needs help finding a couple of important parts for her Ancient Processor in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these essential parts is the Ancient Processor Crystal, a decently tough item to find.

Recommended Videos

You need to locate and collect a total of five special items for Eve, all of which are scattered around Eternity Isle and can be collected using various Royal Tools. Eve gives you a cryptic map to help you find them, but it’s pretty tough to read, so here’s how to get the Ancient Processor Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is the Ancient Processor Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

This item is located in a hidden area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Ancient Processor Crystal can be retrieved from a dig spot on the secluded hidden beach to the east of The Courtyard on Eternity Isle. Both the area it’s found in and the actual dig spot are pretty tricky to find, so here’s the path you need to take to locate this item.

Visit The Courtyard on Eternity Isle.

on Eternity Isle. Head to the east end of The Courtyard biome.

of The Courtyard biome. Enter the tunnel .

. Follow the tunnel until you reach the other side .

. Turn left .

. Walk forward until you reach the wall .

until you reach the . Turn left again to find the dig spot .

again to find the . Equip your Royal Shovel .

. Dig up the Ancient Processor Crystal.

If you get to the right area but don’t see the dig spot, you might need to clear away some debris to find it. My Ancient Processor Crystal dig spot was hidden behind some Swirling Sand, so I had to clear it away before I could dig it up. There could also be some Splinters of Fate blocking the way, but you can easily clear either of these obstacles using your Dreamlight Magic or the Royal Hourglass to claim some Mist before you grab the Ancient Processor Crystal.

It’s an easy dig spot to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Ancient Processor Crystal collected, you only need a couple of other components to help Eve assemble the Ancient Processor for the Does Not Compute quest. Another important part you need to collect that can be tricky to find is the Ancient Dictionary.

Once you get Eve all the materials she needs, you can then move on to helping Gaston and Rapunzel so they can lend their skills to help you search for the Spark of Imagination. You need to find Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds for Rapunzel and a bunch of rare ingredients like Golden Eggs and Golden Pepper for Gaston.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more