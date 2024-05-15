The player taking a picture with Sulley in The Courtyard area in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney

How to get the Ancient Processor Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's time to start digging.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 15, 2024 09:48 am

Eve needs help finding a couple of important parts for her Ancient Processor in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these essential parts is the Ancient Processor Crystal, a decently tough item to find.

Recommended Videos

You need to locate and collect a total of five special items for Eve, all of which are scattered around Eternity Isle and can be collected using various Royal Tools. Eve gives you a cryptic map to help you find them, but it’s pretty tough to read, so here’s how to get the Ancient Processor Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where is the Ancient Processor Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The location of the Ancient Processor Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
This item is located in a hidden area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Ancient Processor Crystal can be retrieved from a dig spot on the secluded hidden beach to the east of The Courtyard on Eternity Isle. Both the area it’s found in and the actual dig spot are pretty tricky to find, so here’s the path you need to take to locate this item.

  • Visit The Courtyard on Eternity Isle.
  • Head to the east end of The Courtyard biome.
  • Enter the tunnel.
  • Follow the tunnel until you reach the other side.
  • Turn left.
  • Walk forward until you reach the wall.
  • Turn left again to find the dig spot.
  • Equip your Royal Shovel.
  • Dig up the Ancient Processor Crystal.

If you get to the right area but don’t see the dig spot, you might need to clear away some debris to find it. My Ancient Processor Crystal dig spot was hidden behind some Swirling Sand, so I had to clear it away before I could dig it up. There could also be some Splinters of Fate blocking the way, but you can easily clear either of these obstacles using your Dreamlight Magic or the Royal Hourglass to claim some Mist before you grab the Ancient Processor Crystal.

The Ancient Processor Crystal dig spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s an easy dig spot to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Ancient Processor Crystal collected, you only need a couple of other components to help Eve assemble the Ancient Processor for the Does Not Compute quest. Another important part you need to collect that can be tricky to find is the Ancient Dictionary.

Once you get Eve all the materials she needs, you can then move on to helping Gaston and Rapunzel so they can lend their skills to help you search for the Spark of Imagination. You need to find Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds for Rapunzel and a bunch of rare ingredients like Golden Eggs and Golden Pepper for Gaston.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
player standing in chez remy in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 15, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 update patch notes
oswald free of the ancient ruins in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 update patch notes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 14, 2024
Read Article How to ‘spend time with Arendelle’s queen’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Day at Disney Star Path Duty
A player taking a picture with Disney Parks rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to ‘spend time with Arendelle’s queen’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Day at Disney Star Path Duty
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
player standing in chez remy in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Poutine in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 15, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 update patch notes
oswald free of the ancient ruins in disney dreamlight valley
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 update patch notes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 14, 2024
Read Article How to ‘spend time with Arendelle’s queen’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Day at Disney Star Path Duty
A player taking a picture with Disney Parks rides in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to ‘spend time with Arendelle’s queen’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Day at Disney Star Path Duty
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 13, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.