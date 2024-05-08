To get through the complex ruins and locate the Spark of Imagination in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need help from a couple of friends. One of these friends is Eve, but she can only help you out after you find some key items for her, including an Ancient Dictionary.

All of the items you need to gather for Eve are pretty well hidden and tricky to locate, but the Ancient Dictionary is one of the toughest ones to find. Here’s how to get the Ancient Dictionary in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can help Eve make an Ancient Processor.

Where is the Ancient Dictionary in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It’s in a small hidden area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Ancient Dictionary can be found inside a rock pile hidden at Gaston’s Encampment in The Plains region of the Glittering Dunes biome. This is the same spot where you first met Gaston, but it’s well hidden, which means you might not recall how to access it.

Here are the steps you need to follow to reach Gaston’s Encampment and claim the Ancient Dictionary.

Visit The Plains biome within the larger Glittering Dunes biome.

biome within the larger Glittering Dunes biome. Head west in this biome until you reach the end where a bubbling sandy pond you can go fishing in is located.

in this biome until you where a you can go fishing in is located. From the pond, turn left toward the rock wall and head into the hidden tunnel .

toward the rock wall and . As soon as you enter the tunnel, turn right rather than heading up the ramp. It’s super easy to miss the right turn here since it’s hidden and the path naturally slopes upwards, so if you accidentally end up in The Oasis by heading up the ramp, turn back around and look for the secret turn to Gaston’s Encampment.

rather than heading up the ramp. Follow the path until you reach an open area with a tent, a cooking station, and some clutter.

with a tent, a cooking station, and some clutter. Look around for the corner area in Gaston’s Encampment where there are several stacked and broken barrels right behind the cooking station.

in Gaston’s Encampment where there are right behind the cooking station. Equip your Royal Pickaxe .

. Break the massive rock pile in the middle of this area

in the middle of this area Pick up the Ancient Dictionary.

Just break the rock so you can claim it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Ancient Dictionary in your inventory, you can now progress further in the Does Not Compute quest so you can work on navigating through the ruins. You also need to get Rapunzel and Gaston’s help, so you may need to work on hunting down some other important items, including Golden Eggs, Mother Gothel’s Purple Seeds, and Aged Venison.

