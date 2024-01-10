Just about every quest you come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley involves some kind of gathering of important materials. One of the many resources you need to know how to get for them is Mechanical Parts.

This item is one of the trickier ones to obtain since the process for getting them might not be what you expect, so here’s how to get Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The only way to obtain Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to craft them yourself at a crafting station. They are not a material you can find lying around certain biomes like most other resources, which means you can only get them if you specifically make them.

Mechanical Parts are also not a Timebending material you can uncover using your Royal Hourglass. This resource does look a lot like the other ones you can find using this tool, which is why obtaining them might seem a bit confusing at first.

It’s time to get crafty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mechanical Parts can be found in the Refined Material section of any crafting table. It cannot be made at a Timebending table since it does not include any Timebending materials, so head to any regular crafting station instead.

How to make Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Combining one Bronze Ingot and one Brass Ingot results in Mechanical Parts. To construct this item, you first need to make both Ingots, which requires quite a bit of extra effort.

A Bronze Ingot can be crafted with four Copper Ore, one Coal Ore, and one Tin.

can be crafted with A Brass Ingot can be crafted with three Copper, two Zinc, and one Coal Ore.

Gathering the right materials takes some effort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Copper Ore can be mined from rock spots anywhere on Eternity Isle.

can be mined from rock spots anywhere on Eternity Isle. Tin is found by mining rock spots specifically in the Glittering Dunes biome, which includes The Wastes, The Borderlands, The Oasis, and The Plains.

is found by mining rock spots specifically in the Glittering Dunes biome, which includes The Wastes, The Borderlands, The Oasis, and The Plains. Zinc drops from rock spots around the Wild Tangle biome, including The Lagoon, The Promenade, The Grasslands, and The Grove.

drops from rock spots around the Wild Tangle biome, including The Lagoon, The Promenade, The Grasslands, and The Grove. Coal Ore can be mined from rock spots in all biomes.

Because three of these materials are A Rift in Time exclusives, you can only craft Mechanical Parts if you have the expansion pass. Coal Ore is the only resource for Mechanical Parts that is also found in the main valley.

How to use Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mechanical Parts have no use on their own, but you can combine them with other materials to craft items you can use. Many of the Timebending items require Mechanical Parts and some quests will call for them too, like Eve’s level three Directive: Plant one where you construct a special Scanner Accessory using them.

While you’re hunting for the resources required to make Mechanical Parts, you may also want to stock up on other resources like Jade, Mist, and Amber. You’ll probably gather some of these materials unintentionally while mining for ores anyway, so be sure to save them for later since you’ll need them for important quests you come across like Diamond in the Rough and A New Directive.