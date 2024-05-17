How to complete the Glittering Gala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Daisy’s friendship quests wrapped up with a bang in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and if The Glittered Gala’s title is any hint, it’s bound to be dazzling.

Recommended Videos

In a surprising twist, Daisy’s final friendship quest won’t have you dressing mannequins in her boutique or assisting every villager for her Ask Daisy column. Instead, The Glittered Gala celebrates her business and its growth since her return to the Valley. But, as is typical in DDV, things are bound to go awry. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete The Glittered Gala in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete The Glittered Gala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete The Glittered Gala in Disney Dreamlight Valley, get the Ball Banquet for Remy, dress up for the event, speak with the guests, and hunt down the culprit behind the glitter explosion prank.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Get the Ball Banquet from Remy

Bonjour, Remy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Track down Remy on the map and speak with him to get the Ball Banquet he’s already prepared. Then, bring it back to Daisy Duck.

Dress up for the Gala

Put on the Dots and Daisies T-shirt and three other elegant clothing items. You can filter elegant items using the Daisy Quest filters available in the Wardrobe tab.

Attend the Gala

Head to the Dream Castle and mingle with the guests, Kristoff and Vanellope. When you take a selfie of the event, a glitter explosion occurs.

Hunt down the culprit

The mastermind’s lair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To figure out who the culprit behind the glitter prank is, follow these steps.

Interrogate Kristoff and Vanellope, the only guests in this event. Immediately, one of them seems more suspicious than the other, but it’s not our place to judge. Report your findings about both guests to Daisy. Don’t worry, you’re not ratting them out by choosing their name, you’re just discussing what you talked about. Speak with Scrooge McDuck, another possible culprit to get more shiny clues. Investigate the glitter outside the Cursed Cave in Dazzle Beach. Then, head inside and pick up the Clue to the entrance’s left. Bring this clue to Daisy. This blue fur narrows down the list of suspects to one: Stitch, who’s apparently working with Vanellope. I’m sure you’re not shocked to hear they’re the masterminds behind the prank. Speak with Stitch and meet with both Culprits in the Cursed Cave. Watch as Daisy reprimands both culprits to complete The Glittered Gale in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more