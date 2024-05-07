I never understood why Scrooge of all Disney characters was in charge of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s clothing.

Before the Thrills and Frills update, Disney Dreamlight Valley entrusted all the clothing items for sale to Scrooge McDuck. This, naturally, made sense, because he was the only businessman when the game was first released. But as the years went on, we all started to notice that a more fashionable character should sweep the Valley off its feet. Enter Daisy Duck and her fabulous Boutique. If you choose to unlock and befriend Daisy in DDV, know that you’ll be promoting her brand in her friendship quests.

How to start Dots and Daisies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Daisy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Dots and Daisies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, complete Mickey’s You Have Mail quest and Daisy’s Trouble in Paradise. Once you’ve welcomed Daisy into the Valley and helped her reconnect with Donald, level her friendship up to four. Now, she’s ready to focus on her own business and start selling clothes.

How to complete Dots and Daisies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete Dots and Daisies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must find mannequin ingredients, make a lookbook for Scrooge, and hand out some Dots and Daisies business cards. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown.

Mannequin ingredients locations

The Valley’s best tailor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The business owners of Dots and Daisies need mannequins and a sewing machine. Here’s what you need to gather to complete this part of Dots and Daisies in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

30 Fiber : You can craft Fiber at a crafting table with one Seaweed, which you can get from fishing anywhere. Aim outside any ripples.

: You can craft Fiber at a crafting table with one Seaweed, which you can get from fishing anywhere. Aim outside any ripples. 30 Softwood: You can find Softwood lying on the floor of the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust.

You can find Softwood lying on the floor of the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust. Three Blue Hydrangeas: These flowers grow on Dazzle Beach.

These flowers grow on Dazzle Beach. Five Red Falling Penstemons: These flowers grow on the Plaza.

These flowers grow on the Plaza. One sewing machine: Speak with Mirabel to get the sewing machine.

When you deliver the items to Minnie, she asks that you bring Scrooge McDuck on board. After all, he’s the Valley’s biggest retailer.

Make a Lookbook for Scrooge McDuck

You’re old news, Scrooge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scrooge is a real businessman, so he’s not about to shake hands on something as foreign as Dots and Daisies. To make a lookbook for Scrooge Mc Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must complete the following photo sessions:

Set up a beach party photo: Decorate Dazzle Beach with four pieces of Playful furniture. Then, put on your Dots and Daisies shirt and add some Sunglasses and a pair of Casual Shoes. Three photos will do the trick.

Decorate Dazzle Beach with four pieces of Playful furniture. Then, put on your Dots and Daisies shirt and add some Sunglasses and a pair of Casual Shoes. Three photos will do the trick. Take photos in the Dream Castle: The next step is to meet Minnie and Daisy inside the Dream Castle. Near the fountain, they’ve set up a photoshoot with a green screen and reflectors. Put on a Purple Accessory and Elegant Shoes before taking three more photos.

Hand out business cards

Co-business owner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last step to complete Dots and Daisies in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to hand out business cards while wearing the Dots and Daisies merch. These invitations need to go out to Anna, Ursula, and Remy. Track them down using the Disney map, teleport to the Well nearest to them, and give them the cards to complete this quest.

