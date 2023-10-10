How to complete Poetic License in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Forgotten has a lot of intense emotions to work through in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s your job to help them work through them so they can feel at home in the valley once again.

This is no easy undertaking, but The Forgotten will steadily work through their emotions with your help. One of the quests you’ll come across when helping them is “Poetic License,” which is a quest that has a few tricky parts you might be struggling to complete.

How do you unlock Poetic License in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The “Poetic License” quest will automatically unlock for you exactly one week after you have completed the “Acts of Care” quest.

Before you can tackle “Acts of Care” to unlock “Poetic License,” you’ll first need to complete a few other prerequisite quests, including “The Magic in Everything” quest, the “Odds and Ends” quest, and “The Remembered” quest.

Once you have finished “Acts of Care,” you’ll need to wait one full week before the next chapter in The Forgotten’s storyline becomes available. This quest will be released on exactly the same day and at exactly the same time as when you finished “Acts of Care,” so it will drastically vary from player to player.

Your shadowy friend needs some help with their poetry. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley Poetic License quest guide

After the “Poetic License” quest appears in your list, you can officially start it by tracking down The Forgotten to have a chat with them.

Even though this task should have been easy, it ended up being the toughest part of the quest for me since The Forgotten was nowhere to be found in my valley. I figured they must be inside The Dark Castle, so I went through the portal in the Plaza to find them, but they were still nowhere to be found.

After entering and exiting the castle a few times, The Forgotten finally appeared, but they were trapped in a small corner that was entirely blocked off. I entered and exited a few more times before they finally teleported to somewhere I could reach.

The first part of this quest seems to be quite buggy, but if you keep at it, you should eventually be able to find a way to talk with The Forgotten and properly start this quest. You also might not have any issues at all if The Forgotten is roaming your valley instead of lurking around their castle.

Some of the valley’s residents will really resonate with The Forgotten’s poetic work. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you do manage to initiate a conversation with your shadowy counterpart, they’ll ask you for some help with their poetry. You’ll then mutually decide that it’s best to seek some help from the residents of the valley instead, which will send you off on a scavenger hunt for three villagers who will understand the exact emotions The Forgotten is experiencing.

You’ll need to find:

Someone who is a jealous wannabe ruler

Someone who is nervous about getting older

Someone who was unfairly exiled

If you look at your map, you’ll see way more than three villagers highlighted as possible options you can converse with for poetry help. But only three specific villagers will have responses you can actually use, so talking to anyone else will be a waste.

A jealous wannabe ruler in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The jealous wannabe ruler you are seeking is Scar from The Lion King, who you may find roaming the Sunlit Plateau biome, elsewhere around the valley, in the restaurant, shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s store, or sleeping in his Giant Skull home if he is nowhere to be found.

The villainous lion has some surprisingly deep thoughts sure to help The Forgotten. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Someone nervous about getting older in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mother Gothel is infamous for being afraid of aging all throughout Tangled, so she is the villager who is nervous about getting older and is who you need to seek advice from for the next part of this quest. She commonly hangs around the Glade of Trust biome but can otherwise be found wandering the valley, exploring the shop, dining at Chez Remy, or sleeping in her Giant Willow home.

Mother Gothel will deny she has fears about aging, but her response will unintentionally help you anyway. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Somebody who was unfairly exiled in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The character who was unfairly exiled is Ursula from The Little Mermaid, so you’ll need to pay her a visit next. Her location will vary drastically depending on whether you have the Vanessa Dream Style from Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle equipped.

If Ursula is in her regular form, you will only be able to find her in bodies of water around the valley or in her lair. If she is instead in her Vanessa form, Ursula can be found anywhere in the valley.

Ursula will share her insight about being cast out by King Triton. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered some poetry from all three villains, return to The Forgotten to share your findings. The Forgotten will then decide that they love the poem so much that they want to share it with the entire valley, so they’ll ask you to help them create a dedicated poetry space for them.

How to craft The Forgotten’s Poetry Corner in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before The Forgotten can perform their poetry for the valley, they’ll need an area curated for them to do so, which means you’ll need to craft The Forgotten’s Poetry Corner.

To create this setup, you’ll need to gather:

Five Iron Ingots

10 Fabrics

Two Amethysts

Two Black Passion Lilies

After you have all the materials, take them back to The Forgotten, who will then craft the space for you. The Forgotten will then ask you to set it up somewhere in the Forgotten Lands.

You should then place this furniture set down in the Forgotten Lands, which will then automatically trigger the poetry event. You’ll have the option to snap a photo with the attendees before the event ends.

This event has quite an interesting collection of attendees. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Check-in with The Forgotten after the event has ended and they will gift you one Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish as a thanks for your help. They’ll also mention that using poetry to help work through their emotions has been helping them recover their memories, and they’ll once again bring up the mysterious Skull Rock before the quest concludes.

