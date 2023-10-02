How to complete Acts of Care in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players’ friendship with their shadowy counterpart The Forgotten has been a long and complicated journey in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but we’re now at a point where they have become a part-time resident within the valley.

As you navigate your newfound friendship with The Forgotten, you’ll eventually reach a quest called “Acts of Care.” This quest is an important one for helping The Forgotten amend their relationship with some of the valley’s residents, so you’ll have to make sure you know what needs to be done to complete it.

How do you unlock Acts of Care in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Acts of Care quest will unlock one week after you have completed “The Magic in Everything” quest. It unlocks exactly one week after you have finished it down to the precise time it was completed, so you might be wandering the valley and suddenly have it appear depending on when you finished the prerequisite quest.

“The Magic in Everything” quest won’t be unlocked until you first finish the “Odds and Ends” quest, which follows immediately after you finish the main storyline through “The Remembered” quest. You’ll also receive the “Between A Skull Rock and A Hard Place” quest after finishing “Odds and Ends,” but you don’t have to tackle this quest to receive the next ones for The Forgotten.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Acts of Care quest guide

Once this quest appears for you, all you need to do to start it is track down The Forgotten and chat with them.

You can find them by looking for the shadow crown icon on your map, which will also be green if you are actively tracking the quest. If they aren’t anywhere on the map of your valley, The Forgotten might also be on the very top level of the Dark Castle located through the portal at the Plaza.

The Forgotten will either be in their castle or wandering the valley. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After you have conversed with The Forgotten, they’ll ask for your help making up for some mistakes they made in the past with Mickey Mouse and Goofy during the “Forgotten Memories” quest. The first thing you’ll need to do is obtain some flowers, including:

Three White & Pink Falling Penstemon This flower can be obtained from the Plaza.

Two Black Passion Lily You can find this flower in the Frosted Heights biome.

Two Red Daisy This flower grows in the Peaceful Meadow.



You can either pick these flowers fresh or grab any ones you might already have stored away. Once you have all of the flowers, head back to The Forgotten and then follow them as they gift them to Mickey Mouse.

After The Forgotten’s conversation with Mickey Mouse concludes, chat with them and you’ll move on to gathering ingredients to cook up Bouillabaisse for Goofy. To cook this dish, you’ll need to gather:

One fresh Tomato

One freshly caught Shrimp

One fresh Vegetable

Two fresh Seafood

While you can usually use any ingredients you have stored away to cook up dishes, the Bouillabaisse recipe for this quest requires freshly caught ingredients, so you can only progress to cooking the dish once you have gathered them. You also have to fish up Seafood and cannot use any that is lying around on land like Clams.

The ingredients for Bouillabaisse can be combined at any cooking station to make this dish. Once it has been cooked, head over to Goofy and give him the freshly cooked meal. Head back to The Forgotten and you’ll receive 2,000 Star Coins as the quest is marked complete.

How to fix Acts of Care glitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After doing what The Forgotten asks in this quest, many players have reported being unable to find The Forgotten to finish the quest or progress with it. This is a glitch with the “Acts of Care” quest that many players have shared on Discord and Reddit.

The Forgotten should resurface eventually. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There is currently no easy fix for this issue, and it has not been recognized on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello board yet, but I was able to move past it and finish this quest. I kept checking back until The Forgotten randomly wandered back out to the valley, which happened the next day for me, so you should be able to finish this task and bypass this glitch by just checking back regularly until they reappear.

