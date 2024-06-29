Image Credit: Bethesda
stone statue in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to complete A Reminder in Stone in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Dragon Statue to guide the villagers.
After welcoming Mushu to the Valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all that’s left to do is complete his friendship quests to fully make him feel at home.

When you give a character a gift or hang out with them for extended periods of time, their friendship level begins to increase. Every few levels, Disney Dreamlight Valley offers a fun friendship quest for each specific character. Mulan’s quests, for instance, are all about training and brewing tea. On the flip side, Mushu’s quests are all about tradition, which fits nicely with the themes explored in the Mulan movie. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete A Reminder in Stone in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to chase and catch three Lucky Bugs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

finding all the Lucky Bugs in DDV
Three Lucky Bugs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch all three Lucky Bugs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head to the Mulan realm and look for blue bugs on the ground. They leave a yellow trail behind them, which makes them easier to find. Here’s where you can find each one:

  • You can find one in the Southern Field. I caught it as soon as I headed outside the Training Camp.
  • You can find another one in the Training Camp. I caught it near the white and red tents near the Golden Gong.
  • The last one is in the Eastern Forest. I caught it near the road as soon as I entered the Mulan realm.

When you have all three Lucky Bugs, bring them to Mushu in the Valley. He asks that you equip the Incense from the inventory menu and scout the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, and Dazzle Beach. If the areas don’t get checked on the quest, try to avoid gliding.

How to make the Great Stone Dragon Statue in Disney Dreamlight Valley

handing in decorative items in DDV
All that work, and what did it get me? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mushu gives you the required materials to craft the Great Stone Dragon Statue, so head to the nearest crafting table, and select the recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Then, Mushu asks that we decorate it with the following items:

  • 10 Red Flowers: Any of these flowers will do.
    • Red Passion Lily in the Frosted Heights.
    • Red Bell Flower in the Forest of Valor.
    • Red Nasturium in the Forgotten Lands.
    • Red Falling Penstemon in the Plaza.
    • Red Daisy in the Peaceful Meadow.
    • Red Bromeliad in the Sunlit Plateau.
    • Red Roses in the Beast’s Greenhouse.
  • Five Garnets: You can mine them in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, and the Wastes.
  • Five Aquamarines: You can find them in Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor.
  • Five Topazes: You can find them in the Plaza, the Docks, and the Courtyard.

When you show all these decorative items to Mushu, he decides a Garnet is what would look best in the statue.

How to break the Flint Rocks on Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley

break the Flint Rock in DDV
Break that golden rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To illuminate the Great Dragon Statue in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Mushu asks that you break the gold and black Flint Rocks in Dazzle Beach. Head to the beach and break the rocks that have a black base and gold ore on top. I found all three of them near Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

Return to Mushu and hand him the goodies. All that’s left is to head back to the Great Stone Dragon Statue’s location and light the left and right torches.

