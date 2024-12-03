Each biome in The Storybook Vale has a special trial you need to complete to help fix this region in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Finding and reaching them can be rather tough though, as is the case with the A Moth to a Flame quest that grants you access to one of these trials.

If you hope to progress through the Vale’s main storyline, this quest is essential. It has some rather tricky parts to navigate through, so here’s how to complete A Moth to a Flame in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Moth to a Flame guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need to remove some magical flames to complete this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the A Moth to a Flame quest, your main goal is to find a way to get past the mysterious blue and green flames blocking access to the Mythic Trial in The Fiery Plains. You need assistance from both Hades and the Lorekeeper to make this happen, so here’s a complete breakdown of everything you need to do to complete this task.

Explore The Fiery Plains.

Take a picture of the mysterious flames.

Talk to Hades.

Talk to the Lorekeeper.

Collect enough Snippets to restore the Lorekeeper’s pages.

Reorder the Aurora and the Sacred Spring Tale.

Find the Sacred Spring.

Return to Hades.

Gather ingredients.

Craft the Watering Can Potion.

Use your Watering Can to remove the flames.

Explore the Fiery Plains in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start this task, head to The Fiery Plains biome in Mythopia. Navigate through this area until you reach the south corner area just past the well. Walk up the small hill here to trigger the next phase of this quest.

This is where the trial is, but there are some strange flames blocking the path. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Take a picture of the mysterious flames in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The trial you need to finish in The Fiery Plains is at the top of the hill, but some strange blue and green flames completely block the way forward. Equip your Phone using the Royal Tool wheel and take a picture of them so you can seek assistance getting rid of them.

Talk to Hades in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first person to seek advice from is Hades. Track him down using your map, and then chat with him to share what you found. Unfortunately, he’s not much help, so you need to find someone else who might be able to help you find a way past this obstacle.

Talk to the Lorekeeper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Visit the Lorekeeper in The Library of Lore next to discuss the problem further. She’s not entirely sure what to do either, but she recalls that Aurora previously found a Sacred Spring that she used to get rid of the flames. The Lorekeeper can’t recall where it is but thinks she might be able to help you if you can gather enough Snippets to reconstruct Aurora’s Tale.

Collect enough Snippets to restore the Lorekeeper’s pages in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your next task is to gather some specific Snippets for the Lorekeeper so you can remake the story of the Sacred Spring. Here are all the Snippets you need to acquire and where they can be found.

Image Snippet Amount Location Red Bird Snippet 10 The Libary of Lore Pink Demon Snippet Five The Elysian Fields

The Fiery Plains Blue Demon Snippet Two The Fiery Plains

The Fallen Fortress

Once you have all of the Snippets you need, return to the Lorekeeper at The Library of Lore so you can reorder the tale and learn where the Sacred Spring can be found.

Reorder the Aurora and the Sacred Spring Tale in the Lorekeeper’s pages in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Interact with the Lorekeeper and select the Aurora and the Sacred Spring Tale to begin solving this puzzle. It’s a fairly straightforward puzzle to solve, but here’s where each piece goes if you’re having trouble getting this one done.

This is one of the easier Lorekeeper puzzles you can solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find the Sacred Spring hidden in Storybook Vale using the clues from Aurora’s story in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Tale highlights the location of the Sacred Spring, so head to The Elysian Fields biome in Mythopia to find it. You can find the entrance to this hidden area on your right just before the ramp that leads from The Elysian Fields to The Fiery Plains.

Approach the green vines with pink flowers that are blocking your way and interact with them to clear the way. Head down the ramp to find the glowing golden Sacred Spring at the bottom. Interact with it to receive a vial of sacred water.

This secret area can’t be accessed until you progress to this point of the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Clear the vines and flowers to find what you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to Hades in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Seek out Hades again to share what you’ve found. He lets you know that the vial of sacred water is a good start, but you need more than that to craft a potion strong enough to remove the flames. This means you need to get to work acquiring some key ingredients.

Gather ingredients in Mythopia in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need three other types of ingredients to make the potion that allows you to remove the magical flames. Here are all of the items you need to get and where they can be found.

Ingredient Amount Location Crimson Eternal Poppies Five The Elysian Fields

Mount Olympus Magma Three The Elysian Fields

The Fiery Plains

The Statue’s Shadow

Mount Olympus Hippocampus Two The Elysian Fields

The Fiery Plains

The Statue’s Shadow

Mount Olympus

Craft the Watering Can Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all of the ingredients you need, head to any crafting station and navigate to the Potion & Enchantment tab to find the Watering Can Potion. Craft it then select it from your inventory to give your Royal Watering Can the upgrade you need to clear the mysterious flames.

Combine all the items you collected to craft the potion you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use your Watering Can to remove the mysterious flames in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head back to the location of the Mythic Trial in The Fiery Plains biome and equip your Royal Watering Can to get rid of the flames blocking your path. Switch to your Royal Net to hit the golden wheel by the trial entrance and officially conclude the A Moth to a Flame quest.

After finishing this quest, you can move on to other important tasks around the Vale. Next, you might want to learn the best order for unlocking all The Storybook Vale biomes, work on feeding and befriending Pegasus, or help Olaf in the A Hoot and a Half quest.

