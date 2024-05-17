Tyrael's Might chest armor in Diablo 4 on a grey gradient background.
How to get Tyrael’s Might in Diablo 4

Tyrael's Might is probably the best chest armor for any Dust Devils Barbarian in Diablo 4 season four.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: May 17, 2024 08:19 am

Tyrael’s Might is an Uber Unique chest armor in Diablo 4 you can obtain from Uber Boss fights or craft at the Alchemist with Resplendent Sparks. It’s especially useful for Whirlwind Dust Devil Barbarians, though its amazing defensive affixes are also useful for any other class.

Where to get Tyrael’s Might in Diablo 4 season four

What a nice fella. Image via Blizzard

Tyrael’s Might is in the boss loot tables of Andariel and Duriel in Diablo 4 season four, so these bosses may drop this chest armor piece when you defeat them. The other way to get it to craft it at the Alchemist in the Transmutation menu for four Resplendent Sparks and 50 million gold, which is a guaranteed but expensive way to obtain it.

You can fight Andariel or Duriel only if you’re in World Tier Four. To summon Andariel, head to the Hanged Man’s Hall dungeon in Tarsarak and use two Sandscorched Shackles and two Pincushioned Dolls activate the Altar of Anguish. World Bosses may drop these items. If you want to fight Duriel instead, head to the Gaping Crevasse in Kehjistan and summon him with two Mucus-Slick Eggs, obtained from Echo of Varshan, and two Shards of Agony, obtained from Grigoire or dropped by World Bosses as well.

It’s hard to get Tyrael’s Might at random from Uber Bosses, so you might find it easier to farm gold and salvage Uber Uniques for Resplendent Sparks instead. You have to kill some Uber Bosses for Uber Uniques anyway, so you might get lucky and get Tyrael’s Might while you’re there.

Tyrael’s Might is compatible with all Diablo 4 classes, though its unique power that unleashes a divine barrage when you use skills at full life is particularly good for classes with good self-sustain and short cooldown skills. This is why Whirlwind Dust Devils Barbarian is on top of the list to use this item, along with some Sorcerer and Druid builds that have high health sustain.

Bhernardo Viana
