We already know what are Diablo 4 season four’s best classes thanks to test period the game went through before the season’s release on May 14.

Our Diablo 4 season four class tier list takes into account the various community and content creator tests conducted during the PTR, as well as the nerfs and other adjustments Blizzard has already confirmed for the live servers. These changes, mostly nerfs, were based on player feedback and data that proved a few builds were too broken to go live.

Best classes in Diablo 4 season four, ranked

Tier S : Necromancer

: Necromancer Tier A : Druid (Tornado Werewolf)

: Druid (Tornado Werewolf) Tier B : Sorcerer (Frost Orb), Barbarian (Dust Devil, Bash)

: Sorcerer (Frost Orb), Barbarian (Dust Devil, Bash) Tier C: Rogue

Tier C

Rogue: Rapid Fire build

Rogue fans, I’m sorry, but Rogue is the weakest class in Diablo 4 season four today. Don’t get me wrong: you can still run a really effective and powerful Rapid Fire build in the endgame, but it requires a lot more effort to hit high damage numbers compared to every other class. It also has worst defenses compared to everyone else, which is part of why it requires very active and precise gameplay. Barrage Rogue is your best bet for leveling and probably where you’ll have the most fun playing this class during season four.

Tier B

Sorcerer : Frozen Orb, Bolt Lightning, Blizzard

: Frozen Orb, Bolt Lightning, Blizzard Barbarian: Dust Devil, Bash

Sorcerers and Barbarians are tied in tier B for Diablo 4 season four, though Sorcerers have a slight edge due to their better leveling than Barbarians. They are both really good classes to use in the endgame with similar power levels once fully set up and geared.

The Frozen Orb Sorcerer was so effective during the PTR that it actually got nerfed before season four was released on the live servers. Thanks to its new Unique Amulet, Fractured Winterglass, you could have up to a 100 percent chance of having Frozen Orbs cast automatically with every Conjuration, which is now down to 70 percent. Still, Frozen Orb Sorcerer is the best build to go for early, though Bolt Lightning and Blizzard are also pretty good and viable.

Barbarians received a buff to their Dust Devils build thanks to the new Aspect of Fierce Winds and the Unique Gloves, Twin Strikes. The former makes your Shout skills cast Dust Devils, while the latter increases their size and damage. They were also nerfed during the PTR, but Dust Devils Barbarian remains a powerful build. Bash Barbarian is another great endgame build as a boss killer with extreme single-target damage, though it is not great for leveling.

Tier A

Druid: Tornado Werewolf (Werenado)

The best Druid build to go for in the late game of Diablo 4 season four is the Tornado Werewolf, due to the many different mechanics introduced. First, the new Unique boots called Wildheart Hunger can give you up to 30 percent more damage with Shapeshifting skills. Then, using the new Tempering feature, you can gain a lot of Damage vs. Close and vs. Distance to boost your Thunderstruck Paragon node damage significantly, all while also having the new Chance to Cast Twice affix being applied to Tornadoes. This combination lets the Werenado Druid be a menace in the endgame of Diablo 4 season four and likely makes it the best build for the class.

As for leveling, you can still stick with Overpower Druid until you acquire all the pieces you need to make the Werenado build run smoothly.

Tier S

Necromancer: Mage Minions, Golem Minions, Blight Minions

Necromancer is the best class in Diablo 4 season four, and that’s mostly because all companions now receive 100 percent of the player’s attributes, which include Necromancer minions. This makes any pure minion build not only viable but really good. Additionally, Mage minions are now great at dealing area damage thanks to their new ability to pierce through enemies, essentially fixing one of the Necro’s summon weaknesses.

Golem Minions were broken in the early days of the season four test servers because you could add Golem Mastery to all your gear, leading to an absurd build where you could deal literally billions of damage with Golems. This has now been fixed, reducing the number of pieces of gear you can add that mastery to, which will turn Golem Necros from obscenely overpowered to “just” extremely good. Some Necro veterans still think you can pull of one billion damage post-nerf, though it’s yet to be test.

