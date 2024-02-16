How to get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

Resplendent Sparks are a new resource added to Diablo 4 during Season of the Construct via Patch 1.3.2. This new resource is crucial to a fresh system that lets players have more choice over what Uber Unique items they want.

For those unfamiliar with these items, the Uber Unique items are the rarest in all of Diablo 4, even rarer than Unique items, with special effects unique only to those items. Before the launch of Patch 1.3.2, players were able to target specific Uber Unique items by summoning and defeating the Uber Duriel boss, but a new crafting system now lets players craft a specific Uber Unique item of their choice thanks to Resplendent Sparks.

How do you get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4?

Resplendent Sparks are acquired by salvaging Uber Unique items, meaning you are effectively salvaging spare or unwanted Uber Unique items to craft the one you actually want. As part of the patch, “the chance for Uber Unique Items to drop everywhere but in Uber Duriel encounters has been increased,” according to Blizzard, so you might have some more spares in your inventory.

To get Resplendent Sparks, simply salvage any spare or unwanted Uber Unique item at the blacksmith to generate them. You will receive one single Resplendent Spark for each Uber Unique item salvaged.

How to use Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

To craft a specific Uber Unique item, you have to spend five Resplendent Sparks and 50 million gold at the alchemist. You’ll find the recipes for specific Uber Unique items in the Transmutation section of the alchemist menu, which replaced the previously named Refine Resources tab.

There are seven currently active Uber Unique items that can be dropped or crafted as of Diablo 4 season three:

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (staff)

Andariel’s Visage (helm)

Doombringer (one-handed sword)

Harlequin Crest (helm)

Melted Heart of Selig (amulet)

Ring of Starless Skies (ring)

The Grandfather (two-handed sword)

With this new feature, if you have some spare Uber Uniques you don’t need, you can get the materials you need to make the one you want or set yourself up to get a new Uber Unique right away if and when it’s added to Diablo 4.