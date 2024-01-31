Diablo 4 season three: All Uber Boss drops listed

Diablo 4 Season three, Season of the Construct, is finally here. This expansion brings plenty of new activities such as Vault Dungeons, Arcane Tremors, and an entirely new Uber boss fight with lots of possible loot drops.

Dungeon Vaults are a new core mechanic in Diablo 4 wherein you can take on the Sons or Herald of Malphas and eventually fight the uber boss himself after collecting the necessary items. Similar to how Duriel functions, you need to grind out smaller bosses before you eventually get to Malphas’ loot table.

Uber Malphas Loot Table in Diablo 4

Malphas stands as the biggest challenge of season three. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Malphas is the new boss introduced with Season of the Construct that sits in the Vault of the Loom dungeon, found in the Gatehall hub. To get Malphas to spawn, you need to retrieve the Igneous Core from a Herald or Son of Malphas in a seasonal activity.

Item Class Evernight (Tuning Stone) All Classes Genesis (Tuning Stone) All Classes

Malphas unfortunately does not drop Legendary or class-specific loot, but instead two Unique Turning Stones which can grant you powerful passives.

Uber Duriel Loot Table in Diablo 4

Duriel is another Uber Boss that can be found in Kehjistan. Image by BlizzardEntertainment

Uber Duriel is an uber boss from season two, which can be found in the Gaping Crevasse dungeon in Kehjistan. Summoning Uber Duriel is a challenge, as you need to first defeat Girgoire, the Galvanic Saint and other minor bosses before progressing to this Uber Boss. Although introduced in a prior season, you can still encounter and slay this creature for the following loot:

Item Class Azurewrath Barbarian Tuskhelm of Joritz the Might Barbarian Tempest Roar Druid Dolmen Stone Druid Black River Necromancer Blood Moon Breeches Necromancer Cowl of the Nameless Rogue Scoundrel’s Leathers Rogue Flame Scar Sorcerer Blue Rose Sorcerer Godslayer Crown All Classes Flickerstep All Classes Tibault’s Will All Classes X’Fal’s Corroded Signet All Classes Soulbrand All Classes Banished Lord’s Talisman All Classes

Season three of Diablo 4 is expect to last until April 26, giving plenty of time for Blizzard to add additional bosses, Uber bosses, and more depth to this still-fresh season. For now, Uber Duriel and Malphas are your two key targets in season three.