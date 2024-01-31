Category:
Diablo 4 season three: All Uber Boss drops listed

Hunt down these powerful bosses in season three.
Jan 31, 2024
The seasonal construct and armor set in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season three, Season of the Construct, is finally here. This expansion brings plenty of new activities such as Vault Dungeons, Arcane Tremors, and an entirely new Uber boss fight with lots of possible loot drops.

Dungeon Vaults are a new core mechanic in Diablo 4 wherein you can take on the Sons or Herald of Malphas and eventually fight the uber boss himself after collecting the necessary items. Similar to how Duriel functions, you need to grind out smaller bosses before you eventually get to Malphas’ loot table.

Uber Malphas Loot Table in Diablo 4

New end game boss in season of the construct diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Malphas is the new boss introduced with Season of the Construct that sits in the Vault of the Loom dungeon, found in the Gatehall hub. To get Malphas to spawn, you need to retrieve the Igneous Core from a Herald or Son of Malphas in a seasonal activity.

ItemClass
Evernight (Tuning Stone)All Classes
Genesis (Tuning Stone)All Classes

Malphas unfortunately does not drop Legendary or class-specific loot, but instead two Unique Turning Stones which can grant you powerful passives.

Uber Duriel Loot Table in Diablo 4

Duriel, King of Maggots in Diablo 4
Image by BlizzardEntertainment

Uber Duriel is an uber boss from season two, which can be found in the Gaping Crevasse dungeon in Kehjistan. Summoning Uber Duriel is a challenge, as you need to first defeat Girgoire, the Galvanic Saint and other minor bosses before progressing to this Uber Boss. Although introduced in a prior season, you can still encounter and slay this creature for the following loot:

ItemClass
AzurewrathBarbarian
Tuskhelm of Joritz the MightBarbarian
Tempest RoarDruid
Dolmen StoneDruid
Black RiverNecromancer
Blood Moon BreechesNecromancer
Cowl of the NamelessRogue
Scoundrel’s LeathersRogue
Flame ScarSorcerer
Blue RoseSorcerer
Godslayer CrownAll Classes
FlickerstepAll Classes
Tibault’s WillAll Classes
X’Fal’s Corroded SignetAll Classes
SoulbrandAll Classes
Banished Lord’s TalismanAll Classes

Season three of Diablo 4 is expect to last until April 26, giving plenty of time for Blizzard to add additional bosses, Uber bosses, and more depth to this still-fresh season. For now, Uber Duriel and Malphas are your two key targets in season three.

Best Sorcerer leveling build in Diablo 4 season three
Diablo 4 characters fending off a crowd on enemies
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
Best Sorcerer leveling build in Diablo 4 season three
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 31, 2024
Best Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4 season three
The Barbarian from Diablo 4 surrounded by horned demons.
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
Best Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4 season three
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 31, 2024
How to complete The World He Knew quest in Diablo 4
The seasonal construct and armor set in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
How to complete The World He Knew quest in Diablo 4
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 30, 2024
How to farm Igneous Cores in Diablo 4
A warrior in skeletal armor stands in front of a black ring with red runes.
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
How to farm Igneous Cores in Diablo 4
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 29, 2024
How to get Elemental Cores in Diablo 4
New end game boss in season of the construct diablo 4
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo
How to get Elemental Cores in Diablo 4
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 29, 2024
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports.