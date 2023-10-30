How to get the Godslayer Crown in Diablo 4

The Godslayer Crown is one of many new items brought along with Diablo 4 Season of Blood. This is an incredibly powerful Helm that can be useful for all classes.

The Godslayer Helm is a Unique Helm that comes with an extremely powerful effect. If you frequently use crowd-control abilities, such as Freeze, Stun, or Immobilize, nearby enemies are pulled into this effect as well. You can also deal 30 to 60 percent increased damage whenever this occurs.

If you’re looking to improve your damage and crowd-control powers, then you definitely will want to seek out this Unique Helm, but it has requirements you need to meet first.

Where to get the Godslayer Crown in Diablo 4

Classes that use CC might find the grind for this item worth it| Image via Blizzard

The Godslayer Crown is a random drop that can come from killing almost any enemy in Diablo 4 or opening any chest. I recommend going to World Events such as Legion events World Bosses, Helltides, or other similar global events. Usually, there are very high concentration of enemies, bosses, and chests that can increase your chances of finding the Godslayer Crown.

Before you can do this, however, you need to play at either a Nightmare or Torment difficulty. With the recent release of Season Two, Unique and Uber gear can only start to drop at World Tier Three, but is also accessible at World Tier Four. You should make sure that you have met all the pre-requisites to play on World Tier Three before you start your grind for the Godslayer Crown.

Though acquiring the Godslayer Crown can involve a tremendous amount of farming, I think that it is well worth the trouble. Personally, I play as a Frost Sorcerer build that heavily uses Freeze and other crowd-control abilities. This build, and others including Stun Barbarians, can make the most use out of the Godslayer Crown’s unique effect.

About the author