How to get the Conceited Aspect in Diablo 4

While certain Aspects in Diablo 4 are only usable by specific classes, there are others that can be equipped by any class. These tend to be prioritized less, as they usually don’t fill a specific need for builds, but there are some exceptions—with one being the Conceited Aspect.

The Conceited Aspect is usable on one-handed and two-handed weapons, Gloves, Amulets, and Rings. Its power is increased by 100 percent and 50 percent if placed on a two-handed weapon or Amulet, respectively. The Legendary effect for the Aspect is as follows: “Deal [15-25 percent] increased damage while you have a Barrier active.” Naturally, with most classes featuring some form of Barrier skills, this Aspect has been sought-after by players, especially during the early-mid game of Diablo 4.

Here’s how you can acquire the Conceited Aspect in Diablo 4.

Getting the Conceited Aspect in Diablo 4

Usually, it’s happy news when I say there is only one, specific way to get this Aspect in Diablo 4. Unfortunately, it’s actually bad news, as players aren’t going to like the one way they can get ahold of it.

Currently, the one method of obtaining the Conceited Aspect in Diablo 4 is to extract it from a piece of legendary gear. There is no dungeon that you can complete to guarantee you will add the Aspect to your account. Instead, you simply need to get lucky and hope that you stumble across a piece of gear that already has the Aspect equipped.

If you do find a piece of gear with the Conceited Aspect, you can do two things with it. The first course of action is to simply equip the gear and gain the benefits of the Aspect. The second course of action is to bring it to The Occultist, extract the Aspect, and then imprint it onto another piece of gear from your inventory.

Related: How to get the Aspect of the Expectant in Diablo 4

Extracting the Aspect will destroy the original piece of gear. Also, Aspects from your inventory are one-time-use items, meaning that once you use them the first time, you will not be able to re-extract that Aspect and use it again on another piece of gear. So be careful when choosing what gear to imprint the Conceited Aspect on in Diablo 4.

About the author