How to get the Aspect of the Expectant in Diablo 4

The Legendary Aspects that can be used by any single class in Diablo 4 tend to not be prioritized as highly as ones that are class-specific. However, this doesn’t mean all-class Aspects, like the Aspect of the Expectant, can’t help players complete their builds.

The Aspect of the Expectant is an extremely useful Aspect that can be used on a 1H weapon, 2H weapon, Gloves, Amulet, or Ring. It has the following effect when imprinted onto an item: “Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by [5-10] percent up to 30 percent.”

Seeing as most builds in Diablo 4 utilize a Basic Skill in one way or the other, this Aspect is one all players should at least have in their back pocket. I will go over the different ways you can acquire the Aspect of the Expectant below.

Getting the Aspect of the Expectant in Diablo 4

There are two ways you can go about acquiring the Aspect of the Expectant in Diablo 4. The first and really the easiest way is to complete the Underroot dungeon, which will immediately unlock the Aspect in your Codex of Power.

The Underroot dungeon is located on the far eastern side of Scosglen, right by the Tur Dulra Waypoint. Truly, all you need to do is visit the Tur Dulra Waypoint and then walk a few steps to the east and you’ll be at the dungeon’s doorstep. Of course, in order to unlock this Waypoint, you need to clear the Tur Dulra Stronghold. The Stronghold/Waypoint is located west of Cerrigar and right above the line separating Scosglen from Dry Steppes.

The location of the Underroot dungeon in Diablo 4.

Once the Stronghold is cleared, you can enter the Underroot dungeon and unlock the Aspect of the Expectant. With it unlocked, visit The Occultist and then choose a piece of legendary gear to imprint the Aspect on.

Remember, though, you can only imprint it onto a 1H weapon, 2H weapon, Gloves, Amulet, or Ring. It will cost you some gold and materials too.

Alternatively, you can also get lucky and happen to find the Aspect of the Expectant already imprinted onto a piece of gear that you receive as a loot drop. If you find a gear piece with the Aspect already equipped, then you can visit The Occultist, extract the Aspect (which destroys the gear), and then imprint it onto a piece of gear.

After you extract the Aspect, it will be placed in your inventory. When you go to imprint the Aspect onto your gear, you need to select the “From Inventory” box.

Aspects that are stored in your inventory after extraction are one-time-use items. This means that once you imprint the Aspect onto a gear piece, it will be permanently attached to that item. I suggest waiting until you are sure you have the right gear piece for the Aspect of Expectant if you want to imprint it from your inventory. Otherwise, you might find a better piece of gear and want to replace your current item.

