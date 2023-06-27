How to get the Cheat’s Aspect in Diablo 4

If you’re playing as a Rogue in Diablo 4, there are certain pieces of gear and legendary Aspects that you will want to obtain sooner rather than later. The Cheat’s Aspect is one item you’ll want to find and equip as quickly as possible. It can be used on almost any Rogue build and is quite useful for any player who wants to utilize speed.

The Cheat’s Aspect has the following effect: “You take [15.0-25.0 percent] less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain 15 percent [plus] Movement Speed for two seconds.” It can only be equipped on Helms, Chest Armor, Pants, Amulets (50 percent extra power), and Shields.

If you’ve been looking to add the Cheat’s Aspect to your Rogue build in Diablo 4, then you have come to the right place.

Getting the Cheat’s Aspect in Diablo 4

There are two ways to go about acquiring the Cheat’s Aspect in Diablo 4. The first is to find it randomly on a piece of legendary gear and extract it from that gear at The Occultist. By doing this, you will add the Aspect to your inventory and can then imprint it onto another piece of legendary gear that might suit your build better.

Imprinting an Aspect from your inventory costs some materials and gold as well as makes that Aspect unusable on any other item. So you want to truly ensure the gear you’re going to imprint an Aspect on will be something you will use for a long time.

I waited to imprint Aspects from my inventory until the mid to endgame, as this is when my gear started to be more ironed out.

However, you can also grab the Cheat’s Aspect from the Luban’s Rest dungeon in Diablo 4, which will add it to your Codex of Power. This is a more permanent way of using the Cheat’s Aspect, so I absolutely suggest completing this dungeon quickly if you’re keen on using the Aspect.

You can find Luban’s Rest in Scosglen. It’s located northeast of Cerrigar and directly south of the Corbach Waypoint, as seen in the screenshot below.

The location of the Luban’s Rest dungeon in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luban’s Rest is a regular side dungeon that is not overly difficult, but the end boss, the Tomb Lord, can be a bit challenging. After you have completed this dungeon, the Cheat’s Aspect will become available to use in your Codex of Power.

You can now visit The Occultist and imprint the Aspect onto a compatible piece of gear in exchange for some rare materials and gold.

