How to get more healing potions in Diablo 4 beta

Diablo 4 is the latest entry in Blizzard’s strategy RPG franchise, setting players loose on an adventure that will see them taking on the newest big bad, Lilith. This journey will not be an easy one, though, as players will need to strategize and use their resources effectively if they hope to make it out of the dungeons in one piece.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get more health potions in the Diablo 4 beta.

Where to get more healing potions in Diablo 4

There are a couple of different ways to get health potions, whether that be to increase your capacity or refill the ones you have in a dungeon.

There are different options for players who want to permanently increase their amount of health potions. One of these ways is to increase your renown in a certain area, which will provide you with rewards once you reach a certain amount. You’ll know if you’re getting an additional potion if “Potion Charge” is in the rewards section.

There are likely other ways to get more potions, but this is all that has been revealed so far in the Diablo 4 beta on increasing capacity. Make sure that you’re being wise about their usage and not wasting excess health from them by healing too early. If you find allies to group up with, you’ll be able to rely on them and not need to heal as much.

If you need to refill your health, simply look for any of the basins filled with red liquid or an icon of a heart with a plus sign on it. These will fill your health completely and restore all your potion charges. These basins can especially be found in dungeons, as they allow players to refresh once they’ve reached certain checkpoints.

That’s all the information you need to know about where to get more healing potions in Diablo 4.