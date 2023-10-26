Many new items were added to Diablo 4 in Season Two: Season of Blood, including the Flickerstep Boots. This unique item can be used by any class, making it quite valuable in conjunction with its affixes. But getting it can be challenging.

How to get Flickerstep Boots in Diablo 4, explained

Duriel is as lovely as he looks. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Diablo 4, there are three ways to get the Flickerstep Boots: defeating enemies in World Tier Three or higher in events like Gathering Legions, Nightmare Dungeons, and World Bosses, opening chests or destroying objects, and defeating Duriel, the King of Maggots.

Because this is a random drop, whether you get it or not is based on luck. However, you can farm for these boots to increase your chances of getting them.

How to farm for the Flickerstep Boots

You can increase your chances of getting the Flickerstep Boots if you farm Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier Three or higher. This means speed-running through the Nightmare Dungeons one after the other to get the boots.

If you want better affixes on the Flickerstep Boots, I highly recommend doing these events and Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier Four. Just remember: even if you get the boots in World Tier Three, you may not get the best stats for the affixes.

I recommend doing this fight at least once because the endgame boss, Duriel, drops the boots. This is because he can not only drop these boots but he can also drop several other unique items.

Summoning Duriel takes a lot of work as you require Mucus Slick Eggs and Shards of Agony, which can be hard to get. You may not get too many chances to take him on. But the drops are worth it. The downside is he is a level 100 boss. So, this fight can be tricky, even if you’re also level 100 or are working with a team.

Duriel Boss Fight Tips: Duriel has poison abilities. Stock up on Poison Resistance Elixirs and equip Emerald gems in your Rings and Amulets to get additional resistance to poison.



During the fight, avoid the holes he creates in the ground, avoid his charge, and, as he has primarily frontal attacks, attack him from behind to avoid getting hit. This can be challenging if you’re a slow class like a Necromancer.



If you use evade and take it slow, you can still beat Duriel. It took me around 20 minutes because I didn’t want to mess up the fight. But if you’re one of the more overpowered classes this season, defeating him may not take long.

If you didn’t get the Flickerstep Boots, don’t have the items to summon Duriel, or aren’t confident you can beat him at your level, you can farm Nightmare Dungeons or farm until you gather the resources to summon him.

As you can get Ultimate Cooldown reduction stacks for every enemy you evade, which can stack up to 10 seconds, these boots are worth the hours of struggle.

