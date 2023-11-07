How to get and use the Gurgling Head in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is here and has brought an end-game boss ladder that players can scale in order to get the best Legendary and Unique items in the game. The Gurgling Head is a small yet important part of making this climb.

The Gurgling Head is a Malignant Body Part that is used to summon the end-game boss Echo of Varshan. Varshan in turn can be farmed for Mucus-Slick Eggs to summon Duriel, the toughest boss on this end-game ladder.

Before you can summon Varshan, however, you first need to know where to get this item, and the other Malignant Body Parts in Diablo 4.

Where to get the Gurgling Head in Diablo 4

The Tree of Whispers give Whispers of the Dead quests, which can reward you with Malignant Body Parts | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a couple of different methods of obtaining the Gurgling Head in Diablo 4. Like the other Malignant Body Parts, including the Malignant Heart returning from season one, you can complete Whispers of the Dead to possibly loot this item from a cache. This is my personal favorite method of obtaining the Malignant Body Parts as it has a relatively high drop rate, and there are plenty of Whispers to complete around Sanctuary.

You will be taken to the Tree of Whispers in the northeastern part of Hawezar as part of the main storyline. From here, you should have access to the various world quests associated with the tree. Before starting this method, you should note that you need to be on World Tier Four for the Malignant Body Parts to drop, including the Gurgling Head.

Aside from the Tree of Whispers, you can also loot the Gurgling Head from Grotesque Debtors. These are mobs that can spawn during Legion Gathering events found around the world map. Similarly, you need to be on World Tier Four for this mob to drop your desired item.

How to use Gurgling Heads in Diablo 4

The Gurgling Head works in conjunction with the other three Malignant Body Parts, including the Malignant Heart, Trembling Hand, and Blackened Femur, to summon the end-game boss Echo of Varshan. You can get all four necessary components through the same methods, so you might end up with the other three items before getting the Gurgling Head.

Once you have obtained all four items, you can venture to the Writhing Mire area near the Tree of Whispers in Hawezar. From here, enter into the Malignant Burrow and summon Varshan at the altar near the center of the dungeon.

After you slay Varshan on World Tier Four, you can loot Mucus-Slick Eggs. Alongside two Shards of Agony which drop from the other end-game boss Grigoire, you can summon Duriel, the final boss at the top of this long ladder.