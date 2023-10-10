Getting the error code 3006 in Diablo 4 is frustrating, especially when all you want to do is scour the Sanctuary. Thankfully, fixing this error code only requires a few steps, and you’ll be able to get back into quests and dungeons in no time.

How to fix error code 3006 in Diablo 4, explained

To fix error code 3006 in Diablo 4, you may need to restart your router and modem, shut down your device and reload Diablo 4, or check your server’s stability, as this error means your request has timed out.

If you see this message, you are likely unable to connect to Diablo 4 and Battle.net, which might be an issue on your end or an issue on Blizzard’s end, but there are a few things you can do to determine where the problem might lie.

How to restart your router and modem

To restart your router and modem, follow these four easy steps:

Unplug your router and modem and wait 30 seconds. Plug in your modem and turn it on. Wait a further 60 seconds before plugging in and turning your router on. You should wait at least two more minutes before trying to connect to your internet.

Once you’ve done that, try logging in to Diablo 4. You may need to try another fix if you still see the error code.

How to shut down your device and reload Diablo 4

Restarting your device is usually the easiest fix. Image via Blizzard

To shut down your device and reload Diablo 4, quit Diablo 4 and power off your device. When it has turned off, you can restart your device and log back into Diablo 4.

This is probably the easiest method to try first, and I find it can sometimes be the easiest fix for most errors we experience, whether in Diablo 4 or any other game. And it’s how I fixed this error on my PlayStation.

But if you have tried these two fixes, this error code may be an issue on Blizzard’s end.

How to check Diablo 4’s server status

There are two ways you can check Diablo 4′s server status: either on Blizzard’s official Twitter page, where they share server status and other relevant information, or via Down Detector, which tracks reported outages.

So, if you see a server issue on either of these pages, you’ll have to wait until Blizzard resolves the issue before logging in to Diablo 4 again.

But if you don’t, you may need to contact Blizzard directly with your issue or check the status of your internet connection.

