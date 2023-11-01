How to donate blood to the Diablo 4 Blood Drive

Diablo 4 Season of Blood introduced the Vampire Lord Zir and the Blood Harvests, but Blizzard has also started an IRL Blood Harvest that offers rewards for literal donated blood.

By going to a nearby blood donation center and giving blood, you can help contribute to the cause. Blizzard’s current goal is to amass 666 quarts of blood among all avid Diablo 4 players in the U.S. Rewards will be released upon three milestones, at 33 percent, 66 percent, and 100 percent completion.

For your blood to count toward this overarching goal, you need to know where to donate and how to log your contribution.

How to log blood contributions for Diablo 4 Blood Drive

It’s for a good cause. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard’s real-world Diablo 4 Blood Harvest is running from Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 with the current progress at 60 percent completion. To participate in this event, you need to give blood to a local donation center and receive a digital copy of your blood donation.

This only applies to players in the United States over the age of 18.

Once you do this, you can go to diablobloodharvest.com/donate to enter your information. If you haven’t already signed up for the program then you will need to provide your name and email address. After inputting this information, you can then upload proof of your blood donation. You must leave out any further personal or medical information with your proof of donation.

After your proof has been verified, your amount will count towards the overall donation goal of 666 quarts of blood. Not only will you help in fighting a national blood shortage, but you can also unlock special rewards.

How to claim Diablo 4 Blood Drive rewards

There will be three reward tiers released at significant milestones in the Diablo 4 Blood Drive. All rewards are cosmetic options, so sadly your blood won’t be earning you any Legendaries. All in-game rewards will be automatically distributed to players on Nov. 22.

Below are all notable thresholds and accompanying rewards:

Lots to choose from. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tier I – 33 percent Dagger – Bloodpetal Anlace Skin Axe – Bloodpetal Sever Necromancer Focus – Bloodpetal Heart Sword – Bloodpetal Blade Druid Staff – Bloodpetal Bludgeon



Tier II – 66 percent Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian Armor Cosmetic



Tier III – 100 percent Vermilion Eye Piebald Mount Sweeptakes to win custom PC



Isn’t she a beauty? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If players manage to accumulate 666 quarts of blood before Nov. 20, which already appears likely to happen, Blizzard will giveaway a custom PC infused with real human blood. It’s not confirmed exactly how human blood has been injected into this PC but it sounds cool.