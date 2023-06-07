How to complete Unyielding Flesh in Diablo 4

Unyielding Flesh is a side quest in Diablo 4 that starts when you speak to Krystyna in Yelesna. You’ll travel to Yelesna during the Tarnished Luster main quest, and when you arrive, Krystyna will be marked as an exclamation mark (!) on the east side of the village.

Her husband Feodor has wandered off with another woman, but this is no ordinary story of cheating and heartbreak. Just wait till you find out what Feodor is into!

How to help Krystyna find her husband Feodor in Diablo 4

After you speak to Krystyna, she will start accompanying you, and a big blue outline will appear on the map to the east of Yelesna. That big blue outline tells you roughly where Krystyna’s husband Feodor is. But I can tell you exactly where he is.

Feodor is in the middle of that white diamond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find Feodor on the northwest edge of the Gnarled Timbers area of the Gale Valley region of Fractured Peaks. I’ve marked the exact spot on the map above. I would also show you a screenshot of the place where you find him, but this is a family website and it’s way too gory. And a bit… kinky. So it’s best you just see it for yourself.

How to confront the mysterious woman and slay Yulia the Hellbound

I’ve upgraded my rogue’s Flurry skill a lot, and it made short work of Yulia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head southeast to find the mysterious woman, Yulia, in the middle of the blue circle on the map. I was shocked and horrified when she transformed into a demon (just kidding… of course she did). I found Yulia the Hellbound pretty easy to kill. The only tip worth noting is that it’s a good idea to focus on destroying the Hellbound whenever she casts it.

How to return to Krystyna and complete Unyielding Flesh

Remove the dagger and he’ll finally stop begging for more of… whatever it is he’s into. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve defeated Yulia the Hellbound, all you have to do is return to Krystyna, who’s still nearby listening to Feodor’s terrible Billy Idol impersonations. Tell her you’ve defeated the demon and she will reward you with the Fine Dagger protruding from her husband’s chest. Claim the dagger to complete Unyielding Flesh.

The Fine Dagger will be a Rare Dagger. I got a Blood-Barbed Blade, which was way better than either of my existing weapons. After that little jaunt, it was back to the main quest.

How to fix the Unyielding Flesh bug in Diablo 4

Some players are reporting a bug where the mysterious woman does not leave when you find Feodor and your objective gets stuck at “Help Krystyna find her husband.” If you get this bug, then there’s no way to progress the quest any further and the only fix is to abandon the quest and start again.

To do this, open your map, then open the journal. Go to Unyielding Flesh and click Abandon (or press Square/X). I didn’t experience this bug, but just after I found Feodor, I opened my inventory and the whole game froze. I had to quit and restart the game, but I didn’t lose my progress on this quest.

