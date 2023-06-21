Diablo 4 players have a wealth of missions to take on during their playthrough, one of which is the Salt Begets Salt side quest.

One of over 200 side quests in the game, Salt Begets Salt is one of the more difficult side quests to complete due to the necessary requirements needed to progress towards your objective.

Fear not though, as we’ve got all the information you need to complete the Salt Begets Salt side quest in Diablo 4.

Where is the Salt Begets Salt quest in Diablo 4?

Jirandia is the nearest waypoint. Screenshot via MapGenie

The Salt Begets Salt quest can be found in the Untamed Scarps area of the Dry Steppe region, right near the border with Kehjistan.

Jirandai is the nearest waypoint to this side quest, with just a short walk from the teleport point to Jargal, who you must speak with to start the quest.

You will receive cryptic instructions from Jargal to find his goat, Tuji, and he will tell you that a jealous merchant stole his companion and headed toward Qara Yisu.

How to complete the Salt Begets Salt quest in Diablo 4

As you’d expect from the short dialogue with Jargal, the aim of this quest is to find the goat, Tuji, which is much more difficult than it sounds.

That is because Qara Yisu is a stronghold that must be cleared to progress with the side quest, though it’s, fortunately, an easy finish once the stronghold is cleared, and it won’t be too long until the quest is complete.

Here are the necessary steps for completing the Salt Begets Salt quest in Diablo 4.

Speak with Jargal to unlock the side quest. Travel to the Qara Yisu Stronghold in the southeast of the Dry Steppes region. Clear the Qara Yisu Stronghold. Search the ruins for the body of Tuji the goat. Interact with the body, and receive a quest item. Take the quest item back to Jargal and speak with him to complete the quest.

For your efforts, Jargal will hand you a Salvage Cache which contains some randomly rolled crafting materials, as well as the usual rewards of Renown, gold, and experience.

