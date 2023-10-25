Season of Blood is all about blood and pacts.

Pacts are a new addition to Diablo 4 in Season Two: Season of Blood. There are three types of Pacts your equipment can have, and so long as the maximum number of Pacts Granted hasn’t been reached, you can add pacts to your items.

How to add Pacts to items in Diablo 4 Season 2, explained

To add Pacts to items in the Season of Blood, you need Pact consumables and a piece of Pact armor. To add a Pact to an item, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Pact from your inventory. Select the use option. Apply it to your armor.

The Pacts Granted section will show how many Pacts you have. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

Before rushing to add Pacts to your items, there are a few essential pieces of information you need to know:

A Pact consumable can only be used once. This means if you use a Pact on a piece of equipment, it will no longer be in your inventory. There are different Pact consumables for the three types of Pact. If you want to add a Pact of Ferocity to your Pact Armor, you need a Pact of Ferocity Consumable. Each type of Pact Armor has a limit to the number of Pacts it can have. Boots can only have three Pacts, Pants can only have four Pacts, and Chest Armor and Gloves can only have up to five Pacts.

As long as you don’t exceed the Pact limit, you can have all of one Pact or a combination of all three on a piece of armor.

Example: If you have a pair of Boots that can only have a maximum of three Pacts, you could have three Pacts of Ferocity, two Pacts of Ferocity, and one Pact of Eternity, or you could have one of each.

Pact consumables won’t affect an item that has reached its Pact limit. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although you can get Pact consumables by completing seasonal content, the best thing to do is to wait until you’ve reached your endgame build with your best items before adding or removing Pacts. This is because you don’t want to waste your resources on items you will throw away. Once you know which Vampiric Powers you want to activate and use, you’ll know how many of each Pact you need to equip and can then begin the removal and adding process.

Pacts are such a fun way to elevate armor, and it’s one of the Season Two features many Diablo 4 players have been praising early.

