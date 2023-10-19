Diablo 4 Season 2: Pacts Explained

Diablo 4 Season Two: Season of Blood has all-new content centered around cleansing the Sanctuary of vampires. It’s up to you to embrace your Vampiric Powers to stop their reign of terror. However, this means you must have the right Pacts to activate your Powers and know how to get Pacts or remove them.

What are Pacts in Diablo 4 Season Two?

There are three types of Pacts in Season of Blood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pacts are an all-new addition to Diablo 4 in Season Two: Season of Blood. They are necessary to activate your Vampiric Powers, which you’ll unlock via Potent Blood or gameplay, and there are three types of Pacts:

Ferocity Divinity Eternity

Each Vampiric Power requires a specific number of Pacts to activate it. Some Powers may only require one Pact, and others may need six. It just depends on whether they’re Minor or Major Vampiric Powers. So, getting Pacts, and the right amount and type of Pacts, is essential.

How to get Pacts in Diablo 4 Season Two

In Diablo 4 Season Two, there are two ways to get Pacts: from Pact Armor and Pact Consumables. Pact Armor will automatically be equipped with Pacts. However, the number and type will vary. While one piece may have three Ferocity, another may have three of each type.

Pact consumables look like coins and can’t be salvaged. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then you have Pact Consumables, like the Pact of Ferocity above. These can be added to a piece of Pact Armor to increase that type of Pact. You can get these consumables by completing the Seasonal Events, as rewards, or by crafting them at an Alchemist.

Example: If I had a pair of boots with one Ferocity and I were to add a Pact of Ferocity to it, the total number of Ferocity Pacts on that pair of boots would be two.

The catch, however, is there are different maximum Pact limits for different types of Pact Armor. This means if you try to add a Pact to a maxed-out piece of Pact Armor, it won’t work.

Pact Armor limits and Pacts Granted in Diablo 4 Season Two

Pacts Granted can show how many Pacts a piece of armor has and the type. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

Each type of Pact Armor will have a maximum number of Pacts in Diablo 4 Season Two: Season of Blood. To summarize:

Boots: Maximum of three Pacts

Maximum of three Pacts Pants: Maximum of four Pacts

Maximum of four Pacts Chest Armor and Gloves: Maximum of five Pacts

You can tell how many Pacts your piece of Pact Armor has by checking the Pacts Granted section. In the image above, you can see five of the five Pacts Granted on the Carapace Retribution. This means the chest piece’s Pact limit has been reached, and we won’t be able to add any more Pacts to this piece unless we remove them all.

For the boots, there is only one of three Pacts Granted, meaning you can add two more Pacts to these boots.

How to add Pacts to Pact Armor in Diablo 4 Season Two

To add Pacts to a piece of Pact Armor, you must ensure your Pact Armor has yet to reach its maximum number of Pacts Granted and have the correct Pact Consumable in your inventory.

Example: If you want to add two Pacts of Ferocity, you need two Pacts of Ferocity Seasonal Consumables. Or if you add one Pact of Ferocity and one Pact of Divinity, you need one of each of those Seasonal Consumables.

When you have the necessary items, you’ll want to:

Open your inventory Find the Pact Consumable you want to apply to your piece of Pact Armor Press ‘Use.’ This will show you all the pieces of Pact Armor that you can apply your consumables to.

Always be sure you’re adding the right Pact to your preferred Pact Armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll notice two versions of the equipment: one without the Pact consumable and one with the Pact consumable. The one with the Pact Consumable will show plus one in the Pacts Granted section, and the number will be highlighted in green.

When you’re ready to add the Pact Consumable to your Pact Armor, press ‘Add Pacts.’

Example: In the image above, I have a pair of gloves with one Pacts Granted out of five, and it’s a Pact of Divinity. If I used my Pact of Ferocity Consumable on this pair of gloves, I would have two Pacts Granted: the original Pact of Divinity and the added Pact of Ferocity.

However, I won’t use any of my Pact Consumables until I get the best armor for my Necromancer.

How to remove Pacts in Diablo 4 Season Two

Cleansing Acid will remove all of your Pact Armor’s Pacts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can remove all Pacts on a piece of Pact Armor using a Cleansing Acid. Similar to how you add Pacts, you’ll want to use the following steps to remove Pacts from a piece of Pact Armor:

Open your inventory Find your Cleansing Acid-All, and select ‘Use.‘ Then apply it to the armor you want to have no more Pacts.

Once all of the Pacts have been removed, you can add the Pacts you want to it using consumables.

How to check the total number of Pacts you have equipped

Your total number of Pacts is above your Sanguine Circle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To check the total number of Pacts you have equipped, open your inventory and navigate to the Seasonal Inventory tab—it’s the one that looks like a circle with a leaf on it.

On this page, you’ll see all the Vampiric Powers you’ve unlocked at the bottom and the equipable and required Pacts at the top. These numbers will change as you equip different pieces of Pact Armor and activate new Vampiric Powers.

Example: I only have one Vampiric Power unlocked, Undying, which costs one Pact of Eternity to activate.



In the Pacts section, you can see I have two Pacts of Ferocity with none being used, five Pacts of Divinity with none being used, and six Pacts of Eternity with only one being used.



This means I currently have five Pacts of Eternity left to activate another Vampiric Power once I’ve unlocked another one.

Pacts are complicated in Diablo 4, sure. But they’re a unique and exciting aspect of creating the best possible character for the Season of Blood.

