Diablo 4 Twitch drops: All current Twitch drops and how to earn them

Twitch drops have become a beloved feature that allows fans to unlock cosmetics and other various rewards in their favorite titles. Twitch drops for Diablo 4 feature a wide array of enticing rewards, including cosmetics for mounts, weapon recolors, and back trophies.

If you’re looking to claim a Twitch drop for Diablo 4, you’ll need to engage with your favorite Diablo 4 content creators and streamers on Twitch. Once you set everything up correctly, the drops should start appearing on your account after fulfilling the requirements. You’ll need to claim them.

At the time of writing, Diablo 4 has Twitch drops scheduled until July 2, but Blizzard can always decide to add more drops or even plan for future ones that can eventually go live during major patch releases.

How Diablo 4 Twitch drops work

Claiming a Twitch drop in Diablo 4 isn’t rocket science as you’ll only need to watch a streamer, who has drops enabled, play Diablo 4 for a certain period.

To start claiming your Diablo 4 Twitch drops:

Log into Battle.net. Select Connections. Choose Twitch and click on Connect. Log into your Twitch account and authorize Diablo 4. Watch three hours of Diablo 4 after setting everything up to claim your weekly Diablo 4 Twitch drop. Players looking to unlock the secondary weekly Diablo 4 Twitch drop will need to continue watching for another three hours. Your rewards will appear in your drops inventory.

Upon unlocking Diablo 4 Twitch drops, players should also claim them to proceed in the following weeks. You can check out your drops inventory and claim any pending Diablo 4 drops to start progressing through the next one. Overall, if you’re looking to unlock both weekly rewards, you’ll be looking at a watch time of six hours.

How to check Diablo 4 Twitch drop progress

The drops inventory section on your Twitch account will have a progress checker when you start watching Diablo 4 on the platform. As you accumulate viewing time, you’ll be able to keep track of your progress through the drops inventory.

How to claim Diablo 4 Twitch drops

Diablo 4 Twitch drops will automatically appear in your drops inventory when you have enough watch time under your belt. When a reward becomes available, make sure to claim it through your drops inventory so you can start progressing toward the next one.

All Diablo 4 Twitch drop rewards

Week one: Rogue and Necromancer

Week one Twitch drops for Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard

Reward Requirement Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors Watch three hours Matron-Sigil Coffer back trophy for Rogue and Progenitor Favor back trophy for Necromancer Watch six hours

Week two: Sorcerer

Week two Twitch drops for Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard

Reward Requirement Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand weapon recolor Watch three hours Hellrune Tabernacle back trophy for Sorcerer Watch six hours

Week three: Druid

Week three Twitch drops for Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reward Requirement Azurehand Head-Cleaver weapon recolor Watch three hours Font of the Mother back trophy Watch six hours

Week four: Barbarian

Week four Twitch drops for Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reward Requirement Azurehand Skull-Crusher weapon recolor Watch three hours Matriarch’s Mantle back trophy for Barbarian Watch six hours

Bonus

Bonus Twitch drop for Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reward Requirement Primal Instinct mount Gift two Twitch subscriptions of any tier to viewers on eligible Diablo 4 streams

