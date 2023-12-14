Diablo 4 Red Cloaked horror boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards

The Red Cloaked Horrors are an integral boss you must find and beat in Diablo 4’s Midwinter Blight event because of the currency it drops. However, finding it is tricky because you need to summon it, but at least beating it is easy.

How to find the Red Cloaked Horror boss in Diablo 4

The Blighted Revelry events can appear anywhere during the Midwinter Blight. Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

To find the Red Cloaked Horror boss in Diablo 4, summon it at the end of the Blighted Revelry events across the Fractured Peaks. These Blighted Revely events can occur anywhere across the Fractured Peaks and are marked as an orange triangle in the Midwinter Blight event.

How to clear the Blighted Revelry event to summon the Red Cloaked Horror

Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

There are four steps you must take to clear the Blighted Revelry event in Diablo 4 to summon the Red Cloaked Horror, and they include:

At the start of the event, light the wooden wagon on fire. Destroy the Frigid Husks in the area. These husks are frozen and are invulnerable to your attacks unless the wagon is on fire. Defeat the enemies that spawn. These vile beings will attack you and attempt to put out the fire. So, kill them as quickly as possible. If you can melt the Frigid Husks before the timer runs out in just under two minutes, you gain the Mastery for the event, and the Red Cloaked Horror will appear.

Tip: If you cannot destroy the Frigid Husks before the timer runs out, you can always try again during another Blighted Revelry event.

How to beat the Red Cloaked Horror boss in Diablo 4

To beat the Red Cloaked Horror boss in Diablo 4, there are a few things you should know, including its attacks and how to counter them, what consumables to bring, and a general game plan.

Red Cloaked Horror boss attacks and how to counter them

The Red Cloaked Horror boss has three core attacks you need to know and counter: Jump Axe Slam, Spiked Ice Balls, and Ice Pillar Explosion. In the table below, I’ve included everything you need to know about its attacks and how to counter or avoid them.

Attack Description How to counter Jump Axe Slam He will jump and slam his weapon into the ground. Ice will burst forward as well. Dodge to the left or right, and position yourself by his side or behind him to avoid the ice. Spiked Ice Balls Spiked Ice Balls will burst from his position and fly outwards in the clockface positions of (roughly) one, three, five, seven, nine, and 11. This one is tricky to avoid, but you can move away from him until there’s a large enough gap to slip in between the ice balls. Ice Pillar Explosion He will summon ice pillars around the area that he will explode. As soon as you see the pillars, you can destroy them to avoid the explosion or move away from the explosion altogether.

Best consumables to bring to the Red Cloaked Horror boss fight

You can craft elixirs at any Alchemist in the major cities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides Health Potions, one elixir you must bring to this fight against the Red Cloaked Horror boss in Diablo 4 is the Elixir of Cold Resistance. As most of the Red Cloaked Horror’s attacks include some form of ice, it’s best to consume a Weak or Regular Elixir of Cold Resistance to help mitigate this incoming cold damage.

Drinking this means you have a little more wiggle room if you aren’t good at dodging attacks or getting in between those flying ice balls. It can truly be a lifesaver when facing this boss, and it lasts 30 minutes, which is more than enough time to defeat the Red Cloaked Horror.

Now that you know the Red Cloaked Horror’s boss’s attacks, how to counter them, and which consumables are best, you can get down to beating him.

How to beat the Red Cloaked Horror boss, explained

He will raise his axe when he begins to explode the pillars. Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

As soon as the Red Cloaked Horror is summoned, he will attack you, and you need to counter the attacks and start attacking him. This fight can be challenging because of the many explosions and ice flying towards you, so be sure to use your health potions when necessary.

Don’t worry about running out because the Red Cloaked Horror is a boss, so he will drop potions when his health is at 75, 50, and 25 percent.

Other than avoiding his attacks and dealing damage, this fight isn’t difficult as he doesn’t summon any minions, and he only has three attacks to watch out for. So, if you can avoid them and continuously deal damage to him, this fight should only take a few minutes.

All rewards from the Red Cloaked Horror boss in Diablo 4

This is one of the cosmetics you can purchase with Midwinter Proofs. Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

The Red Cloaked Horror boss in Diablo 4 drops one crucial reward: a Red Cloaked Trophy. This is used at the Collection’s Table to exchange it for a Midwinter Proof, the currency needed to purchase Midwinter Blight rewards from Gileon in the Midwinter square of Kyovashad.

The first time you kill a Red Cloaked Horror, you will receive the Frigid (prefix) and Reveler (suffix) titles.

Summoning and beating the Red Cloaked Horror may seem like a lot of work, but the Red Cloaked Trophy you get from killing it is essential in obtaining rewards from the Midwinter Blight event. So, ‘revel’ in the blight, enjoy the slaughter, and get those rewards.