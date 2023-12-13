All rewards in Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight listed

These rewards are going to take some work.

Winter is coming to Diablo 4 during its Midwinter Blight Event, which is set to run over the holidays, from Dec. 12, 2023, until Jan. 2, 2024. During this event, players can earn Midwinter Proofs, a new currency, and exchange them for Midwinter Rewards. Getting this currency is challenging, but the rewards are worth it.

Diablo 4: All Midwinter Blight Event rewards

Gileon is next to the Kyovashad waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

At the vendor, Gileon, in Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks, you can exchange your Midwinter Proofs for Midwinter Blight Cosmetics and other items, like Aspects. There are 18 rewards you can collect, and they include:

Gileon’s Brew: Costs one Midwinter Proof Midwinter Purse: Costs one Midwinter Proof Midwinter Spoils: Costs eight Midwinter Proof Shard of Dawn Aspect: Costs 10 Midwinter Proof Midwinter Staff: Costs 20 Midwinter Proof Midwinter Catapult: Costs 20 Midwinter Proof Midwinter Talwaar: Costs 20 Midwinter Proof Aegis of Thorri: Costs 20 Midwinter Proof Midwinter Beacon: Costs 20 Midwinter Proof Midwinter Dirk: Costs 20 Midwinter Proof Capric Fetish: Costs 20 Midwinter Proof Midwinter Tomahawk: Costs 20 Midwinter Proof Midwinter Blight Mount Trophy: Costs 30 Midwinter Proof Domino of the Long Night Moon: Costs 50 Midwinter Proof Veil of the Long Night Moon: Costs 50 Midwinter Proof Masque of the Long Night Moon: Costs 50 Midwinter Proof Zemi of the Long Night Moon: Costs 50 Midwinter Proof Periapt of the Long Moon: Costs 50 Midwinter Proof

How many Midwinter Proofs do you need? To get all the Midwinter Blight rewards, you will need 460 Midwinter Proofs.

Although these rewards are amazing and worth collecting, there is a slight problem: to get Midwinter Proofs, you must exchange three other new and separate currencies for them. And this is no easy feat.

How to get Midwinter Proofs in Diablo 4

There will be events to slay blighted horrors for materials. Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

To get Midwinter Proofs to exchange for the Midwinter Blight rewards, you must earn three other currencies: Blight Fragments, Lost Herlooms, and Red-Cloaked Trophies. All three can be found in the Fractured Peaks. However, they’re obtained in different ways.

To get each of these materials, you can recover them from the following places:

Blighted Fragment: These can be retrieved from Blightfiend Corpses in the Fractured Peaks Lost Heirloom: These can be recovered from Frigid Husks in the Fractured Peaks Red-Cloaked Trophy: These can be retrieved from the bloodied corpses of the Red-Cloaked Horrors.

Tip: You can only earn this currency by entering the Midwinter Blight Zones, meaning you can’t farm them outside these zones.

How to exchange materials for Midwinter Proofs in Diablo 4

The Collection Table is next to Gileon. Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

You can exchange the three materials for Midwinter Proofs at the Collections Table in the Midwinter Square of Kyovashad. But the exchange rate for Midwinter Proofs is different for each material and is as follows:

300 Blighted Fragments: One Midwinter Proof

One Midwinter Proof 30 Lost Heirlooms: One Midwinter Proof

One Midwinter Proof One Red-Cloaked Trophy: One Midwinter Proof

Example If you have 361 Blighted Fragments and 68 Lost Heirlooms, you can exchange them for three Midwinter Proofs.

Once you have enough materials to exchange, head to the Collection’s Table and follow these steps to get Midwinter Proofs:

Interact with the Collection’s Table Choose the material you’d like to exchange Select ‘craft.’ If you don’t see the craft button, you don’t have enough currency materials to exchange them for a Midnight Proof.

The exchange rate is killer. Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

Overall, the farming process to get 460 Midwinter Proofs will take time. However, you have until Jan. 2, 2024 to get them.

This is everything you need to know about all the Midwinter Blight Rewards and how to get Midwinter Proofs in Diablo 4.