Diablo 4 players are begging for more of game’s most notorious boss

Diablo 4 players have had plenty of time to sink their teeth into the game since launch and are clamoring for more enemies like the game’s most notorious boss.

With season one in Diablo 4 set to release on July 20, more content is poised to be introduced into the game and it is arriving at the perfect time as fans have regularly complained about the lack of endgame activities.

While running Nightmare Dungeons repeatedly is proving to be repetitive for some players, a surprise encounter with the Butcher, Diablo 4‘s most notorious foe, continues to be a favorite aspect of the game for many.

The surprise boss adds spice to running through dungeons in Diablo 4, as it is never clear when or where he will appear, and players are clamoring for similar bosses to be added to the game.

A July 16 Reddit post asking for more surprise bosses attracted over 1,000 upvotes and over 250 comments, with players expressing their support for the Butcher to be joined by other surprise enemies.

Many pointed out that the Diablo franchise has plenty of characters from previous games to call upon, with the most popular suggestion being the inclusion of Blood Raven.

Other suggestions included the return of Duriel and Andariel, challenging bosses from the Diablo 4 campaign, while it also presented another opportunity for fans to request for Blizzard to introduce a cow level.

Diablo 4’s season one may play into the desire of the players, with the introduction of Malignant Monsters providing a new challenge and new enemies to defeat.

