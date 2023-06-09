Diablo 4 Druid class quest: How to start and complete it

Every class in Diablo 4 has their own class quest that opens up additional aspects of their playstyle, and the Druid class might be one of the longest and most daunting of all five.

The end result is worth it though, as the Druid player will unlock a pivotal Boon system that unlocks various permanent buffs. But you’ll need to travel across the map, complete a Stronghold, slay a ton of demons, and even deal with some pesky Goatmen. Here’s all the information you need to complete the Druid quest in Diablo 4.

How to start and complete the Druid class quest in Diablo 4

Reach level 15 as a Druid

In order to unlock access to the Druid quest, you simply need to reach level 15, which is easily achievable in just a few hours.

While main story quests and side missions are important to accomplish, the most of your experience is just going to come from the massive amounts of enemies you’ll be killing.

During your travels, take the time to do public events, dungeons, and renown objectives.

Make the most of elixirs that provide experience bonuses.

If you’re up to the challenge, take on higher world difficulty tiers to earn more experience overall.

Travel to the Tur Durla Stronghold

After reaching level 15, the Druid quest will appear in your quest log as “Druid: Spirits of the Lost Grove.” You’ll need to speak with Druid Aldreth in Tur Durla, but you’ll have to conquer the Tur Durla Stronghold. This will require a lengthy hike though, and a tough Stronghold battle.

The Tur Durla Stronghold will appear on your map, with the class quest icon next to it. Right click to track a path there.

This will take you through Scosglen, but Scosglen enemies should scale to your level, so you should be okay to walk all the way there.

How to conquer to the Tur Durla Stronghold

At Tur Durla, the main bridge into the stronghold is blocked, so you’ll have to take the one-way path around. Speak to the Druid spirits to “begin” the Stronghold. You can complete the Tur Drula Stronghold by defeating Baelgemoth, Infernal Tormenter.

The Baelgemoth boss battle is a particularly tricky one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating Baelgemoth, speak to Druid Ardeth to finish conquering the Stronghold, unlocking the Tur Durla settlement and waypoint. But the journey isn’t over.

Free the spirit of the Spirit Lord

After speaking to Druid Ardeth, you’ll be tasked with freeing the spirit of the Spirit Lord.

Freedom for the Spirit Lord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the Shrine of the Spirit Lord marked on your map in Scosglen. Activate all three shrines to honor the Spirit Lord, then commune with him. He will instruct you investigate Fainne, the Abandoned Grove. Head to the marked Grove on your map, and defeat the Goatmen there, including the Gorefeast elite. Destroy the Goatmen’s shrine, free the Spirit Lord, then take his skull back to Tur Durla and place it before Druid Ardreth.

When this is done, the Druid class quest will finally be completed, and you will have unlocked the ability to earn Druid Spirit Boons. Now you can start spending the Druidic Spirit Offerings you’ve been picking up from enemies on Boons to unlock various permanent buffs.

