Rogues are a glass cannon in Diablo 4 and to survive, the Glyphs used in the Paragon Board are invaluable.

Finding the right Gylph in Diablo 4 can be confusing given the sheer number of them available but, once you find the right balance, you’ll quickly increase the damage output you can dish out to your enemies.

Admittedly, the Paragon Board can be extremely daunting, with a wealth of routes to go down and Nodes to pick, with the addition of Paragon Glyphs adding further complexity to your build.

Fear not though, as we’re here to help with our selection of the best Glyphs for Rogues in Diablo 4 and also highlight the Stats you should focus on to pair best with our choices.

The six best Rogue Glyphs in Diablo 4

Chip

A huge boost to damage output. Screenshot via Wowhead

Description: For every five Dexterity purchased within range, you deal one-point-five percent increased physical damage.

Bonus (40 Dexterity): Physical damage increases the damage an enemy takes from you by one percent, up to 10 percent, for 15 seconds.

Increasing Dexterity should be one of the top priorities to increase for any Rogue player because each point in this Stat increases Skill Damage, and the Chip Glyph takes things up a notch.

The key thing here is the bonus, requiring 40 Dexterity to be bought within range, as this allows you to deal up to 10 percent more damage to an enemy for 15 seconds after they have been struck.

This is particularly effective in fights against tough enemies like bosses and elites, allowing you to chip away at their health considerably with every both.

Combat

An integral part of a Rogue build. Screenshot via Wowhead

Description: For every five Intelligence purchased within range, Core Skills deal increased Critical Strike Damage.

Bonus (40 Intelligence): Skills that Critically Strike restore 12 percent of their Energy cost.

As a Rogue, your Critical Strike Damage should be fairly high already but increasing the Intelligence Stat is vital as it increases the likelihood of managing to land a Critical Hit on your enemy.

The Combat Glyph is the perfect boost, providing the standard Critical Strike Chance buff and boosting the Critical Strike Damage from Core Skills, with the bonus then resulting in a return of the energy spent when you Critical Strike.

This was the first Glyph I went for in my build and, while I have done a little bit of a reshuffle since, it remains a crucial part of my endgame setup.

Exploit

Spread that Vulnerable status. Screenshot via Wowhead

Description: For every five Strength purchased within range, you deal increased damage to Vulnerable targets.

Bonus (25 Strength): When an enemy is damaged by you, they become Vulnerable for three seconds. This cannot happen more than once every 20 seconds per enemy.

The Vulnerable status is your best friend as a Rogue, with enemies afflicted by the status taking increased damage from you, and the Exploit Glyph continues that trend with a further boost.

The Bonus is the major selling point here, however, as it allows you to consistently afflict the Vulnerable status upon enemies, then deal out increased damage to them, which helps you cut through enemies easily.

I find this Glyph useful in two ways. First, it applies Vulnerable to mobs, which then take additional damage and are removed from the fight quickly, with it then applying to elite enemies and bosses every 20 seconds, which provides a consistent output of damage.

Ambush

It’s a trap! Screenshot via Wowhead

Description: For every five Strength purchased within range, you deal three percent increased damage to targets affected by Trap Skills.

Bonus (25 Strength): Enemies affected by Trap Skills take 10 percent increased damage from you.

Traps are a massive part of the build I run with my Rogue and the Ambush Glyph works perfectly with my approach.

A straight boost in damage dealt to enemies affected by Trap Skills is a welcome boost but, again, the key part is ensuring you meet the 25 Strength required for the bonus, which results in enemies affected by Trap Skills taking 10 percent increased damage.

This works brilliantly when you are deploying Traps to snare multiple enemies, as it means you can dish out increased damage to them all.

Infusion

Infuse to bruise. Screenshot via Wowhead

Description: For every five Intelligence purchased within range, Skills that are imbued deal four-point-five percent increased damage.

Bonus (25 Intelligence): Casting an Imbuement Skill reduces the active Cooldown of another random Imbuement skill by half a second.

Imbuements are another crucial part of the Rogue setup and, whether you’re using Shadow or Poison, the increase of almost five percent damage for every five Intelligence purchased within range boosts the effectivity of Imbuements.

In my build, the bonus does not really apply to me, as I run with a single Imbuement, but it provides a valuable boost for anyone heading into battle with multiple Imbuements in their setup.

Snare

Snare your enemies. Screenshot via Wowhead

Description: For every five Intelligence purchased within range, Trap Skills deal four percent increased damage.

Bonus (25 Intelligence): Non-Ultimate Trap Skills have a 25 percent increased radius.

As mentioned before, make Trap Skills your best friend as a Rogue and use them as much as possible, as the AOE damage and statuses it afflicts can quickly turn the tide of any battle in your favor.

An increase of four percent for every five Intelligence purchased within range is a considerable boost and works even better when paired with the Ambush Glyph, which leaves enemies affected by Traps taking increased damage.

The bonus is also useful and pairs well with Ambush too, boosting the range of non-Ultimate Trap Skills by a whopping 25 percent.

