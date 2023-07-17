Although Druids are one of the most fun classes you can play in Diablo 4, there are several factors you need to consider when building and optimizing your Druid, including their best weapons, Aspects, and even the best gems—which depend on your Druid build and where you slot the gem.

Seeing as there are seven gem options, knowing which is the best for your build can be challenging. Here are our suggestions for the best gems for Druids in Diablo 4.

Best gems for Druids in Diablo 4, explained

Like all of the best items for Druids, the best gems for Druids depend on your build and where they’re slotted, either in your armor, jewelry, or weapons, because they offer different bonuses depending on where they’re slotted.

However, the best gems for Druids include the following:

Sapphire

Emerald

Skulls

Ruby

Here are all the best gems and where to slot them for every popular end-game Druid build.

Build Name Best Gem for Jewelry Best Gem for Armor Best Gem for Weapons Werewolf Tornado Skulls—Increases armor Sapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While Fortified Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Stormclaw Skulls—Increases armor Sapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While Fortified Topaz—Increases Basic skill Damage. Lightning Storm Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Shred Skulls—Increases armor Ruby—Increases Maximum Life Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Trample Landslide (Trampleslide) Skulls—Increases armor Sapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While Fortified Sapphire—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies. Support Skulls—Increases armor Sapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While Fortified Skulls—Adds Life On Kill Pulverize Skulls—Increases armor Sapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While Fortified Emerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

To ensure you’re slotting the best possible version of your gem, you’ll also need to craft high-tier versions as your level progresses. To do this, you need to locate a Jeweler in any of the major cities and craft the next tier for your gems until you reach the Royal versions—which are the best of the best for now.

As I often play solo, clearing the Nightmare Dualone can be tricky in certain situations. But when I have Skulls slotted in my jewelry for the additional armor and Sapphires in my armor or gear, I find that my survivability increases exponentially—or at least that’s how it feels.

So, if you don’t have the best gems for your Druid build, make an effort to craft them because you will see a huge difference, especially when you’ve crafted the Royal versions of your gems.

No matter your end-game Druid build in Diablo 4, you’ll benefit significantly from the Royal versions of Sapphires, Emeralds, Skulls, and Rubies.

