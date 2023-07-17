Best gems for Druids in Diablo 4

The best gems for all the popular end-game Druid builds.

Although Druids are one of the most fun classes you can play in Diablo 4, there are several factors you need to consider when building and optimizing your Druid, including their best weapons, Aspects, and even the best gems—which depend on your Druid build and where you slot the gem.

Seeing as there are seven gem options, knowing which is the best for your build can be challenging. Here are our suggestions for the best gems for Druids in Diablo 4.

Best gems for Druids in Diablo 4, explained

Like all of the best items for Druids, the best gems for Druids depend on your build and where they’re slotted, either in your armor, jewelry, or weapons, because they offer different bonuses depending on where they’re slotted. 

However, the best gems for Druids include the following: 

  • Sapphire
  • Emerald
  • Skulls
  • Ruby

Here are all the best gems and where to slot them for every popular end-game Druid build. 

Build NameBest Gem for JewelryBest Gem for ArmorBest Gem for Weapons
Werewolf TornadoSkulls—Increases armorSapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While FortifiedEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
StormclawSkulls—Increases armorSapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While FortifiedTopaz—Increases Basic skill Damage.
Lightning StormSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
ShredSkulls—Increases armorRuby—Increases Maximum LifeEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
Trample Landslide (Trampleslide)Skulls—Increases armorSapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While FortifiedSapphire—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies.
Support Skulls—Increases armorSapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While FortifiedSkulls—Adds Life On Kill
PulverizeSkulls—Increases armorSapphire—Increases Damage Reduction While FortifiedEmerald—Increases Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies

To ensure you’re slotting the best possible version of your gem, you’ll also need to craft high-tier versions as your level progresses. To do this, you need to locate a Jeweler in any of the major cities and craft the next tier for your gems until you reach the Royal versions—which are the best of the best for now. 

As I often play solo, clearing the Nightmare Dualone can be tricky in certain situations. But when I have Skulls slotted in my jewelry for the additional armor and Sapphires in my armor or gear, I find that my survivability increases exponentially—or at least that’s how it feels. 

So, if you don’t have the best gems for your Druid build, make an effort to craft them because you will see a huge difference, especially when you’ve crafted the Royal versions of your gems. 

No matter your end-game Druid build in Diablo 4, you’ll benefit significantly from the Royal versions of Sapphires, Emeralds, Skulls, and Rubies.

