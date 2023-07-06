10 best Diablo 4 memes that are hella funny

Diablo 4‘s Sanctuary may be the stuff of nightmares, but that hasn’t stopped players from poking fun at the latest entry in Blizzard’s multiplayer action-RPG series.

Whether it’s mocking developer Blizzard, or themselves, or expressing frustrations about the game itself, the Diablo 4 community’s meme game is strong. So we’ve put together a list of the funniest Diablo 4 memes we’ve seen so far.

Best Diablo 4 memes

1) Not everyone is a fan of Diablo 4’s mounts

2) A friendly (if not repetitive) reminder from Blizzard

3) The perseverance will pay off, right?

4) We’ve got the whole gang here (whether we want them or not)

5) Still a valuable member of the team

Related: Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons Tier List (July 2023)

6) Information overload

7) Skeletons are the real MVPs of Diablo 4

8) Newbies welcome

The Diablo 4 experience when you join your friends 3 weeks after launch. pic.twitter.com/wNb39uKMjt — haaaterade (@_haaaterade_) June 27, 2023

9) At least we tried

10) It’s not lost, I just can’t remember where I put it

About the author