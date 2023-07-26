Best Aspects for Druids in Diablo 4

Crafting the best builds in Diablo 4 requires many different pieces of gear. You’ll need strong armor, a powerful weapon, the correct Gems, and arguably the most important item, Aspects.

Many Aspects can be unlocked simply by completing dungeons all around Sanctuary, but others are only found on pieces of Legendary gear. Either way, there are a lot of cool and useful ones for Druids to use in their adventures.

Here are the best Aspects to use for Druids in Diablo 4.

Best Druid Aspects in Diablo 4

Aspect of the Unsatiated

A must-have for Shred builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocked by completing Tormented Ruins dungeon in Fractured Peaks .

in . After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf Skill generates 20 percent more Spirit and deals 20 percent increased damage.

This one is very necessary for many Shred-centric builds. Although the ability has been nerfed, it’s still capable of dealing damage in a pretty wide area to multiple enemies and has a chance to decimate enemies if your build is focused on critical hits.

Nighthowler’s Aspect

Blood Howl becomes even better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocked by completing Forbidden City dungeon in Fractured Peaks .

dungeon in . Blood Howl increases Critical Strike Chance by 5.0 percent. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.

Blood Howl is already one of the best Werewolf abilities in the game, but this Aspect brings it to the next level for your critical strike builds. It’s made even stronger by the fact that it will also buff your nearby party members and any companions you’re running with.

Stormshifter’s Aspect

Shapeshifters need this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocked by completing Crusaders’ Cathedral in Kehjistan .

in . While Hurricane is active, gain +2 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills.

Any build that uses Hurricane will likely benefit from this Aspect. Most engagements should begin with triggering Hurricane as you get surrounded by enemies, and then follow up with a Werebear or Werewolf ability for massive damage. This Aspect will only buff those Shapeshifting skills to deal more damage.

Aspect of the Ursine Horror

Your big bear build will grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocked by completing Belfry Zakara dungeon in Hawezar .

dungeon in . Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal 441 damage over 2 seconds.

Any Druid build that utilizes Pulverize and Earth Skills should immediately hunt down this Aspect and add it to their weapon, as the tectonic spikes added by it will bring your damage numbers to the next level, while also adding the benefit of Damage Over Time.

Aspect of the Calm Breeze

Lucky Hit is a great stat to buff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocked by completing Grinning Labyrinth dungeon in Dry Steppes .

dungeon in . Lucky Hit: Wind Shear has up to a 7 percent chance to fully restore your Spirit.

If you’re using a ranged build utilizing Wind Shear, you can’t go wrong with Aspect of the Calm Breeze. While using this ability to regenerate Spirit in general, why not have a small chance to fully restore it? Seven percent may seem small, but this will trigger more than you may think.

