Where in Neomuna is Archie in Destiny 2?

Oh, Archie. The mechanical dog snuck out of the Tower once again as part of the Where in Neomuna is Archie quest, his final soiree in the lead-up to The Final Shape. Guardians must once again track him down, this time in Neptune.

Archie has had a weekly quest since late into April when he wandered off around the Tower. Since then, he’s been in multiple destinations, from the Hellmouth to Rheasilvia in the Dreaming City. His adventures kicked off with the Into the Light update, offering players an easy way to obtain the update’s signature BRAVE weapons.

Guardians who have been playing since then may already know how to find Archie, this time in Neomuna. The canine will have four different spots around Neptune, with a hint in the Where in Neomuna is Archie quest menu. Find them all to bag 10 Trophies of Bravery and a (probably drooled-on) gift from Archie.

Here are all of Archie’s locations in Neomuna in Destiny 2.

Where to find Archie in Neomuna in Destiny 2

The room in Strider’s Gate

The entrance to the facility in Irkalla Complex

The top of Maya’s Retreat

The Thrilladrome Lost Sector

I’m glad my dog just wanted to gnaw through my slippers instead of escaping to different planets. Image via Bungie

First Archie location in Neomuna in Destiny 2: Looking for an action figure

Archie is looking for one of the action figures scattered throughout Neomuna, which are required for a triumph and conveniently housed in Strider’s Gate, in a room just to Nimbus’ right. Drop down and look for Archie’s paw prints on the left side of the room.

Look down and to the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports The trail starts here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second Archie location in Neomuna in Destiny 2: The entrance to the Veil Containment facility

Ah, yes. The Veil. One of Destiny 2’s most important and most underexplained narrative points. Like we were at the end of Lightfall, Archie is probably scratching his head to understand what the Veil is. And it’s quite a trek to get there.

From Strider’s Gate, reach Zephyr Concourse and take the entrance to Esi Terminal, on the east side of the area. From there, make a left past the Cabal and keep going until you reach an area with several balconies, which already triggers a zone change into Irkalla Complex. Head across from where you went until you spot a portal, then go through it.

Head through this door. Screenshot by Dot Esports Brings back memories. Screenshot by Dot Esports Another one done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the area where you fight alongside Caiatl in the last campaign mission, and much like then, you must fight and take down the enemies that appear. A Tormentor will spawn, and taking it down showed us another set of Archie’s paw prints and let us move to the next step.

Third Archie location in Neomuna in Destiny 2: “Where guardians mastered Strand”

Archie’s in a nostalgic mood again. The view from where guardians mastered Strand refers to Maya’s Retreat, which you visited during the campaign and serves as the intro area to the HyperNet Current strike.

Head to the landing zone at Límíng Harbor and take a right from there, finding your way through a crevice on the wall. Follow it until you the area changes to Maya’s Retreat and keep going. Go toward the cave on the other side of the zone and, once inside, look for an open part on the far side of the room. Jump onto it (which might be tricky for Warlocks due to its height) and follow until you reach the open area with a view of Neomuna.

Follow the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports No wonder Maya retreated here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Only one more to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kill the handful of Cabal enemies in the area to summon a Colossus. Once he appears, take him down to reveal another set of Archie’s paw prints overlooking the neon-soaked metropolis.

Archie’s last stop in Neomuna: “Archie wanted to try to win a prize for you”

Don’t interact with the puzzle in Strider’s Gate that leads to an action figure. Archie is looking for a prize in the Thrilladrome, the city’s old arcade.

Return to Límíng Harbor and find the entrance to the Thrilladrome Lost Sector. Enter the vent and proceed through the arcade as normal, taking down the Vex that appear. Before entering that portal that leads to the boss room, though, look for our loyal companion by a crane machine, just waiting to be pet.

Don’t go through the glowing portal without speaking to Archie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to Ada-1 once more to receive Archie’s prize—an Archie plush that the dog obtained for us. “He’s not sure why it exists, but we don’t need to worry about that,” the Exo says, and we couldn’t agree more. Apparently, Archie is a beast at crane games.

After tracking down the canine companion for multiple weeks, Archie thanks you with the plush as an “eternal symbol of his affection.” Apparently, the real prize was the friends we made along the way—if you don’t count the hundreds of Trophies of Bravery you’ve racked up throughout Archie’s adventures.

