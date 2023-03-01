Destiny 2 Lightfall: All Action Figure locations for the They’re Not Dolls Triumph

Destiny 2’s Lightfall campaign takes heavy inspiration from 1980s action movies, so it’s to be expected that the Neomuna collectibles would fit the theme. As part of its numerous secrets, Neomuna has a few collectible Cloud Strider action figures up for grabs, which they can collect for the They’re Not Dolls triumph.

The Action Figures follow the model for Europa’s penguins and the Throne World’s Lucent Moths, where players must pick them up in specific locations, then bring them back to the hub for that location. In this case, guardians must gather them throughout Neomuna and bring them back to Strider’s Gate. Based on previous collectibles, action figures will also have a time gate, with two new ones appearing each week. To check their locations, head inside the apartment on Strider’s Gate, located below the balcony and on the right side of the zone. This should give you a general hint about their location, but you’ll still need to explore that area on your own—and in some cases, even watch out for secrets.

If you’re looking to start your collection and put a dent in the They’re Not Dolls triumph, here are the locations for the Action Figures in Lightfall, as found by content creator Esoterickk. We will update this article when new locations become available.

First Action Figure: below a stairway in central Ahimsa Park

Whether you enter Ahimsa Park from Strider’s Gate or Límíng Harbor, you’ll spot a large building in the center of the area. There are two entrances: through a door on the right side (from the Strider’s Gate entrance) or through a tunnel on the left. Once you’ve set foot in the building, look for this Action Figure below some stairs, nested on the rocky surface.

Screengrab via Bungie

Second Action Figure: Hidden deep within Irkalla Complex (Zephyr Concourse)

The Witch Queen‘s Lucent Moths required players to travel all over Savathûn’s Throne World. This Action Figure will have players roaming around Neomuna—more specifically, the Irkalla Complex, located deep within Zephyr Concourse.

Head into Zephyr Concourse from Strider’s Gate, then make a right and enter the building that leads to ESI Terminal. This entrance is on the top of some walkways patrolled by enemy Cabal, but you can see its location on the map.

Screengrab via Bungie

From there, head straight until you reach an area called ESI Terminal, then make a left. Stay on the same path until the area changes to Irkalla Complex, then jump past the balconies until you reach a portal (like the ones in Savathûn’s Throne World). This will teleport you across from where you came in, just outside a fortress where an important part of the campaign takes place.

Screengrab via Bungie

Once you’ve breached the walls (which are conveniently destroyed), look to your left to spot a wall with a vent flowing near it and by some high-tech boxes on the ground. Climb onto the ledge using the pipes and boxes for a height boost, then climb again above a cooling duct to reach the top of the wall, where you can find three decommissioned cannons.

Screengrab via Bungie

Climb on top of the first cannon near you, then walk until the edge. Aim your weapon around where the artillery battery would be aiming and you’ll spot a Resonant Splinter in the distance. Shoot it, then repeat the process for the next two cannons: stand on the edge, look for the Resonant Splinter, and destroy it. Once you shoot all three, an Action Figure will appear out of thin air at your feet.

Screengrab via Bungie

How to place the Action Figures in Strider’s Gate

After you’ve collected an Action Figure, you’ll need to return it to its rightful spot in Strider’s Gate. Head to the landing zone, then look for a building down and on the right. This neon building has some holographic plants by the entrance.

Screengrab via Bungie

Drop down, then enter through the door to unveil a small apartment where you can place the Action Figures. Each has its own location, but you’ll find them by following the markers on your HUD.