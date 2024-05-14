Where on the Moon is Archie in Destiny 2?

Archie has flown to the Moon, though instead of playing among the stars, he’s tangling with Hive and other Dark forces. And we thought we’d raised him better than that.

The “Where on the Moon is Archie” quest is the weekly journey to find the game’s robotic dog, which has taken place weekly during Into the Light. With the Moon being a Hive destination, Archie wants to take us on a trip to the Hive areas, culminating in the Pyramid. Talk about dark tourism.

As usual, Archie has four locations, each with its meaning. Here’s where you can find Archie in Destiny 2.

Where to find Archie on the Moon in Destiny 2

This time, Archie will travel around four spots, one of which may take a bit of a trek.

First location: Archer’s Line

Second location: The Temple of Crota in Anchor of Light

Third location: The entrance to Crota’s End in the Hellmouth

Fourth location: the Lunar Pyramid

First Archie location on the Moon in Destiny 2: By the Accelerator

The Pike icon marks where Archie’s paw prints are. Screenshot by Dot Esports Archie’s trail is where the two broken halves almost intersect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is the accelerator in Archer’s Line. Turns out that gargantuan, ruined structure was once a railgun, but now, it’s just a landmark in Archer’s Line.

From Sanctuary, make a left and ride your sparrow or skimmer into Archer’s Line. Just as the area changes, look for an elevated orange platform in front of you and to the right. This is around the halfway point of the broken accelerator.

Second Archie location on the Moon in Destiny 2: Where guardians woke the Hive

Don’t go past the ship or you’ll end up on the Hellmouth. Screenshot by Dot Esports Brings back memories from Shadowkeep. And maybe even before it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “We’ve woken the Hive” quote has a bit of a meme status in the Destiny community, though it’s an important moment in the franchise. To relive it, head to the Temple of Crota.

From the Sanctuary landing zone, make a right and head into the Anchor of Light. Go past the round dome structure and make a right before the ship with the K1 Communion Lost Sector. Inside, an enemy called the Ritualist of Xivu Arath will spawn. Defeat it, then look for Archie’s paw prints on a ledge across from the entrance.

Third Archie location on the Moon in Destiny 2: “Took a plunge to defeat a Hive prince”

Skimmers save you the hassle of having to go around. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s a lot more intimidating in the raid itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Took a plunge to defeat a Hive prince” relates to the Crota’s End raid, where guardians dive into the Hellmouth to take on Crota once and for all. It’s a decisive moment for the Vanguard in-universe, and it’s reappeared in Destiny 2 recently.

To find Archie’s third location, you must visit the Hellmouth on the Moon, which is easily done from the Sorrow’s Harbor landing zone. Jump into the area, then turn around and follow the path leading to the Hellmouth. Once the area changes, look across the gap for a portal-like structure. Head there and look for Archie’s pawprints.

Archie’s last stop on the Moon in Destiny 2: The Lunar Pyramid

Another reason to go inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t really forget that view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Guardians who played Shadowkeep may not forget that moment when you walk into the World’s Grave and see the Earth in the distance, and the time they witnessed the Lunar Pyramid so up close. Archie is taking you back there on a trip down the creepiest memory lane in Destiny 2.

Head to Sorrow’s Harbor and go through the Scarlet Keep. Once inside, take the door on the left and keep following the dimly lit path through the Enduring Abyss until you come out on the World’s Grave. Get a glimpse of Earth before continuing and spotting the Lunar Pyramid, with Archie not far away from you.

