Where in the Dreaming City is Archie in Destiny 2?

Although he hangs out in the Tower, Archie the dog has escaped again. This time, Destiny 2 players must find his locations in the Dreaming City, going on a chase around several areas of the Awoken territory.

Recommended Videos

As if wandering around the Tower wasn’t enough, Archie has also traveled around the Cosmodrome and the EDZ, where Cabal held him captive by the Shard of the Traveler. This week, it’s time for a new adventure for Archie in the Dreaming City, including a visit to the Awoken Queen herself. We’re not sure why he went all the way there to visit Mara Sov when she’s just sitting in the H.E.L.M., but I bet he has his reasons.

Archie will be in several spots on The Dreaming City and finding him will grant you the usual bounty of 10 Trophies of Bravery and a junk item once you complete this mission. As usual, you can do this mission once per character, so don’t forget to track the dog down on your other guardians to triple your loot. You only have until May 21 to finish this quest before it disappears, though.

Here are Archie’s locations in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2.

Where to find Archie in the Dreaming City in Destiny 2

The Techeun statues are a common sight in the Dreaming City, especially in Harbinger’s Seclude and Rheasilvia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archie has four different spots this time spread around Rheasilvia and the Divalian Mists.

The entrance to the Blind Well.

The bartering Ahamkara Skulls in Harbinger’s Seclude.

The Divalian Mists’ cat location.

Queen Mara Sov’s throne room in the Dreaming City, within the Spine of Keres.

You won’t need an Offering to the Oracle to reach the last location, so don’t fret about diving into the Blind Well or ruining your stack of bounties. Here’s where you can find each.

First Archie location: The Blind Well

The first location is pretty much a freebie. Enter the Divalian Mists, then head through the building carved into the stone. Follow it until you get to the Blind Well, then bump into Archie’s paw prints by the entrance.

You don’t need to do Blind Well again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second Archie location: “Mysterious bones that like to barter” (Harbinger’s Seclude)

Archie is looking for the mysterious bones that like to barter, which refers to the skulls of Huginn and Muninn in Harbinger’s Seclude in Rheasilvia. Head to Rheasilvia and go to the building across the entrance, somewhat on the left side.

Once inside, go through the hallway until you get into an open area with a statue on the far end and a circular hole in the middle. Drop down into the holes to find an elevator leading to the floor below, with some Taken enemies. Archie’s pawprints will be between the two Ahamkara bones, and the canine companion may have been talking to them.

You’re looking for the iconic building across from the entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go down the path by the tree and jump. Screenshot by Dot Esports There’s one Ahamkara skull on each side of this wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sure, Archie, nothing bad has ever happened by bargaining with an Ahamkara.

Third Archie location: “A cat’s purring permeating the Mists” (Divalian Mists)

Archie’s third stop is another easy one if you’re familiar with the Dreaming City’s secrets. The Awoken city houses several cat statues, including one just by the passage between the Divalian Mists and Rheasilvia.

Watch your step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head as if you’re going to Rheasilvia, but stop on the ledge between the Spine of Keres and the rest of the path. Drop down and look for ledges below you, which will lead you to a cave. Go until you find Archie’s prints before the cat statue.

Archie’s Last Stop: “Say hello to the Queen” (Mara Sov’s throne room)

Archie’s final location is Queen Mara’s throne room, accessed through the Spine of Keres and requires an Offering to the Oracle. Luckily, the game is ready to provide it.

Head to the Spine of Keres, the area with the Oracle Engine just off the Divalian Mists. Once you cross into the zone, you’ll find an Ascendant Ogre and a multitude of Taken enemies. Wipe them out, and the Ogre will drop an Offering to the Oracle for you.

Kill the Ogre Ascendant for an extra Offering. Screenshot by Dot Esports Heading into Mara Sov’s throne room is much easier this week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve defeated the Taken, head inside the observatory and look for a Techeun high up on a balcony. Give her the Offering so she can open the portal, and you’ll find Archie chilling by the cosmic endlessness from her throne room. Archie does have exquisite taste.

Return to the Tower Annex and speak to Ada-1 to wrap up the quest, granting you an Ahamkara Bone as a gift from Archie. I guess he never learns.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more