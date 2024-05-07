Archie is missing once more, and players must find him in the EDZ this time. This destination has been the stage for great moments in Destiny 2, and guardians will end up revisiting some of them throughout the Where in the EDZ is Archie quest.

Archie the dog has been exploring the Sol System on his own during Into the Light, with trips to the Tower and the Cosmodrome. These old quests took him through famous spots in those locations, such as the loot cave in the Cosmodrome (with a bonus encounter from Randal the Vandal), and now it’s time to revisit some of the EDZ’s most famous spots.

As with the other quests, Where in the EDZ is Archie will only be available for a week, so make sure to complete it before it disappears. As a bonus, though, you can complete this quest on all three characters for 30 Trophies of Bravery this week.

Here are Archie’s four locations for the Where in the EDZ is Archie in Destiny 2 quest and where you can find each of them.

Where to find Archie in the EDZ in Destiny 2

Archie has four locations in the EDZ, which will take you around the area in a trip down memory lane for guardians. Here are some quick pointers for each:

By the entrance to the old Harbinger mission in Trostland.

Near a fishing spot in the Outskirts.

Inside the Cabal ship in the Sunken Islands.

By the Shard of the Traveler deep within the Dark Forest.

As usual, Archie is leading the Guardian to some remarkable locations in the EDZ. The Harbinger mission gave us the Hawkmoon Exotic hand cannon, returning from the first Destiny. There are also callbacks to the Arms Dealer Strike (memorable for its ease of farming before its rework) and fishing (not as memorable), culminating in one of the EDZ’s most important destinations.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of each location.

Archie’s first EDZ location in Destiny 2: “Feathers behind the fireplace”

If you played Harbinger while it was around during the year of Beyond Light, this location is unmistakable. To start the mission and get Hawkmoon, you could see a hawk made of Light above the fireplace. And, luckily, it’s just by Devrim’s spot.

Come out of the church and look to your left side (looking toward Devrim). You’ll see an old building with “ABN Kaster” written on the entrance. Hop onto the second floor and look for Archie’s paw prints by the fireplace. Don’t worry, you don’t have to go in this time.

You’ve most definitely killed the Dregs in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports It looked better with the hawk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second Archie location in the EDZ in Destiny 2: “A hobby called fishing”

This one is among the most straightforward of the bunch. From Trostland, head to the Outskirts by taking the path to the left of the landing zone. From there, you’ll come out on a small riverbed with a dam in the distance (the same one in the Lake of Shadows Strike). Look for the big rock closest to you and face the dam to find Archie’s trail in the EDZ.

It’s hard to spot Archie’s trail from here, but it’s there. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Lake of Shadows boss room is just across from you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third Archie location in the EDZ in Destiny 2: “A ship full of tanks and space rhinos”

Another easy hint, since there’s only one race that looks like space rhinos and it certainly isn’t the Fallen. Head to the Sunken Islands landing zone and look for the huge ship in the distance. Go to its entrance and you’ll find Archie’s paw prints by the ramp leading to the inside of the spaceship. This is the area leading to the tank room in the Arms Dealer Strike.

It’s almost weird being here without doing the Arms Dealer Strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archie’s last stop: “The place we reclaimed the Light”

This one’s a throwback for the veterans. During the Red War campaign, the Red Legion invaded the Last City and took the Light. Guardians reclaimed their power by interacting with a Shard of the Traveler, hidden deep within the Dark Forest.

To find this cryptic spot, fly to the Sludge and take the first right you see, leading into a cave. This is between the landing zone and the Hallowed Grove Lost Sector. Keep heading inside until you stumble upon a bunch of “cool floating rocks” (as the quest describes them) being held up by some Cabal machinery marked on your HUD. Get close enough to interact with the jammer, then enter the Taken Portal that appears once you disable it.

If you enter the Hallowed Grove, turn back. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head inside and keep walking until you find an area with floating rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, it’s time to run a bit more. Keep going through the Dark Forest, taking out enemies and jammers that stand in your way. Continue fighting until you reach an area with a miniboss, a few Psion Elites, and the Last City’s favorite mechanical canine being trapped by a Cabal shield.

Keep disabling jammers… Screenshot by Dot Esports …and entering portals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Centurion can only take so much damage until becoming immune, so clear the area and disable all jammers. After that, all you need to do is finish off the boss and pet Archie by the Shard of the Traveler, prompting you to go back to the Tower and talk to Ada-1 to wrap up this easy quest, netting you 10 Trophies of Bravery per character.

